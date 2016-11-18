SPU Forensics Club hosts first public debate of year

Four students dressed in professional attire sat at the front of SPU’s Demaray Hall 150, patiently awaiting their chance on the mic.

Assistant professor of Political Science Brad Murg welcomed the audience to the first SPU Public Debate of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Sophomore Abbe Blank and first-year Samuel Scott made up the affirmative team, junior Alex Donka and sophomore Alison Lindsay the negative.

The topic of discussion: the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The TPP is a proposed system that, according to the affirmative side, will enhance the global trade status of the U.S. through an increase of made-in-America exports that will, in turn exponentially grow the U.S. economy and create well-paying American jobs. They argued that, eventually, these impacts will establish a stronger middle class and reduce poverty lines.

The negative team however, argued that the TPP is not in fact a free trade arrangement at all and rather one of manipulative forces that ultimately grants more power to U.S. corporations. Additionally they fully denied the affirmative team’s assertion that implementing the TPP will better the U.S.’ global status, instead insisting that they accept China’s position as a global superpower.

This policy debate was presented through rapid fire speeches beginning with Scott on the affirmative side.

Scott began by calling attention to a quote by President Barack Obama that says, “If we don’t write the rules, China will write the rules in this region.”

Structurally the TPP calls for a coalition compiled of the U.S. and 12 other pacific rim nations in efforts to undermine China’s growing power. The affirmative team argued that the agreement draws two main advantages.

The first is free trade to not only the U.S. but also the other 12 countries in the partnership. The second, economic growth both globally and domestically.

Scott broke down the idea of protectionism and how he believes it is looming over the U.S. government and then outlined the second main advantage of the TPP, suggesting that the it will create political and military unity.

Next up to bat was Donka with the negative stance.

Through his speech, Donka declared that the TPP will not accomplish the goals listed by the affirmative team. His primary points highlighted issues surrounding copyright laws, freedom of the press and corporation domination.

The discussion continued with two rebuttals by Blank and Lindsay, expounding on the remarks made by their partners.

Blank charged ahead, citing specific examples in which the TPP would be beneficial. Perhaps her strongest argument addressed concerns of human rights. She asserts that the TPP would force countries to execute labor laws and lift the nations involved out of poverty.

Lindsay utilized her stage time to shed light on the dangers of the vague language present in the TPP proposal. She also reiterated what Donka stated about the threat to copyright issues and journalism, contending that the TPP would undermine democracy.

The last two speeches of the night were second rebuttals given by Scott and Donka inserting their final arguments.

Donka maintained that the TPP would not allow for free trade and the ramifications of the agreement would be rampant for decades to come.

Scott had the final speech of the night, accentuating the big picture benefits of the TPP and reiterating the importance of the labor laws that would be in place if the agreement is passed.

The debate judge for the night was Provost Jeff Van Duzer. After time to deliberate and review his notes he made his decision.

The winner of the TPP debate: the affirmative team.

“The arguments were well presented, “ Van Duzer said. “On balance, I believe the proponents had the stronger argument. The argument of reducing poverty went largely unaddressed [by the negative team] and I do think [reduction of poverty] is by and large a consequence of free trade.”

Van Duzer indicated the impressive nature of the debate and congratulated all four members on a job well done while also admitting that try as he might, his decision may have been affected by a preconceived bias.

“I think debate trains you to articulate your ideas better, and you can think about the world’s different mindsets,” Scott said. “You can come up with your own opinion and actually be able to express it to people.”

The second public debate of the year is anticipated to happen in March. Students are encouraged to send suggestions to Murg via email.