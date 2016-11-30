Series provides closure

SPOILER ALERT

The new “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” has arrived to stream on Netflix, and after nine years fans are finally given a chance to catch up with some of their favorite characters and receive the much-needed sense of closure many feel they have been denied.

The new Netflix miniseries serves as a reboot of the original and beloved T.V. series “Gilmore Girls,” which received wide critical acclaim as a show filled with quick wit and endless sarcasm but also for a unique level of emotional depth.

“The original ‘Gilmore Girls’ show was magical. It took me from reality to a small, quirky town with lovable, relatable and downright hilarious characters,” sophomore Caitlin Carlson said. “I’m optimistic about the revival because it should give the audience closure for a lot of unfinished business from the first series.”

The eagerly-anticipated revival was released a day after Thanksgiving and it offers fans four 90-minute episodes based on the four seasons of the year, taking them through a year in its characters’ lives.

The original comedy and drama centered around the relationship between a single mother, Lorelai Gilmore, and her daughter Rory. In brief interviews, some students on SPU’s campus described what they enjoyed about the old show, as well as their opinions on the reboot.

“I liked the old ones for the crazy and witty banter that took place, and I loved watching Rory grow up and mature throughout high school and college,” first-year Ashley Wolf said.

But fans also noticed that some of those characters they loved were absent in the new series. The actor who played Lorelai’s father Richard, Edward Herrmann, passed away in 2014.

Herrmann played an often stern, but lovable, character in the old show, and Wolf described that the new show could not really be the same without him.

“I think he added a nice big teddy-bear-esque male presence to the show. But I think his paintings Emily had hanging up made him feel less distant and there in spirit,” Wolf said.

Because of his death, the already tense relationship between Lorelai and her mother Emily is given new challenges and deep hurts to sort through, which leads to many very emotional scenes, including a funeral and therapy sessions.

Another student, sophomore Kyla Farris, considers herself a very serious fan of the original show.

When asked how serious, she responded “I’ve watched the show, like the whole series, probably three times.”

She thought the new show had a lot of great moments, but she was also quick to cite other specific critiques.

While Wolf and Farris thought there were a lot of great moments, they still had other critiques.

Both were disappointed that Lorelai’s best friend Sookie, played by Melissa McCarthy, wasn’t there for the majority of the new episodes.

Instead she appears only for a brief cameo in the final episode, and for some reason isn’t even present for Lorelai’s secret wedding near the end of the last episode.

“I definitely wish that there would have been more of her because she added some sort of playful back-and-forth that was a different rhythm than what Lorelai and Rory had,” Farris said.

Overall, Farris thought that the new show did not “measure up at all” to the original series. She thought that the hype was part of the reason, but also that for the majority of the series Lorelai and Rory didn’t seem to have the same sense of chemistry as they had on the original show.

While it may have failed in certain regards, Farris was happy with one of the most important things for any committed T.V. series fan: the ending.

Rumors of the last four words that series creator and director Amy Sherman-Palladino had always intended to end the original series with had been circulating for years, and over the weekend many dedicated fans finally heard them:

Rory: “Mom?”

Lorelai: “Yeah?”

Rory: “I’m pregnant.”

Fans all across the internet were in shock, and many saw it as a total cliffhanger. But Farris saw it as a fitting conclusion.

To back this up she said that the creators of the series “had talked a couple times about things coming full circle. They specifically said the words ‘full circle’ a couple times,” Farris said.

She described how Rory’s situation at the end of the new series closely resembles how her mother Lorelai’s life had looked when she was pregnant with Rory.

“Logan would be the father of the baby, which was the same as Christopher (Rory’s dad) and Lorelai. And Jess would be like Luke … so it would be the same storyline as her mom in a way,” Farris said.

Farris’ theory could provide a rational and more satisfying conclusion for many confused fans.

Of course, there is still no guarantee, and a lot of fans want to see more episodes released in the future to discover who’s baby it really is.

Maybe there is a plot twist and Rory actually has to raise a half-Wookie baby, and the next Netflix miniseries can be titled “Gilmore Girls: A Year in a Galaxy Far Far Away,” somehow intersecting with the next Star Wars.

No matter how they feel about the ending, fans got a dose of the Gilmore girls they have been waiting so long to get.