Raves encourage community

The word “rave,” as defined by Merriam Webster, is a large overnight dance party featuring techno music and usually involving the consumption of mind-altering drugs and intoxicants.

Is this definition correct? Absolutely, but it leaves out some essential aspects of these so-called “dance parties.”

We’re all aware of the negative stigma around this one little word. In my own experiences as an attendee and a promoter, people have the tendency to jump to conclusions pretty quickly about individuals who attend raves and what kind of social behavior they participate in.

All people see are the news headlines, the drugs and the partying, but they never even get a glimpse of the true experience under the umbrella of pretty lights and clouds of bass.

It’s important we break this negative stigma and see if we can shift the focus on how beneficial it can be for people to rave.

The most significant aspect of raving is the community. There is not a more accepting community, based strictly on their mainstream dogma.

Hundreds of thousands of people come together to rave each year from all over the world and from all walks of life. Some come for the music, some for the drugs, others for the cosplay, but most for the PLUR.

PLUR stands for peace, love, unity and respect. It is the underlying structure of the community at large and promotes a kind, just and mostly safe atmosphere.

Most folks only take the concept of PLUR at surface level, but never look much deeper. On the surface it may look like a bracelet exchange with some weird hand movements and weird intimacy.

Let’s break this down for a second because this is an essential part of keeping the PLUR going.

At raves, people trade colorful bracelets called Kandi. People spend hours and hours working on these amazing, intricate beaded bracelets just to trade them with one another at raves.

PLUR isn’t just about bracelets though; it’s the mantra of the rave culture.

When participating in this culture, one is expected to love and respect the other by promoting peace, inclusion and unity. When the music is going, we are all one.

Ashlee Burke, one of the attendees of this year’s Nocturnal Wonderland, recounted her experience of breaking through into the community in an article for insomniac.com.

In her article “Plus Size Acceptance: My Experience Wearing Pasties For The First Time at a Rave,” Burke explains how she was bullied for being plus sized for much of her life.

Burke was called names like “cream puff” and even asked by popular boys to dance at school dances as a joke. With all this negativity in her life she had always been apprehensive to show off her body. As her first rave approached, Burke was feeling anxious and went to her friends for advice.

Burke said her friends helped her with these powerful words: “That’s the great thing about these festivals, there’s nothing but love for everyone.” She ended up wearing what she planned but was still nervous. When Burke arrived to the rave she saw lots of other plus sized girls wearing stuff just like her.

“I was certain at some point I was going to hear guys laughing and pointing and acting like there was an earthquake when I walked by,” she wrote. “But despite my fears, none of that happened. I feel like it’s an incredible testimony to the positive attitude of the dance community that I didn’t get a single negative comment. There weren’t any accusatory glances or anybody pointing and making cruel gestures.”

Instead of being made fun of for her body, like she had in the past, Burke was embraced, complemented and felt the best she had about herself in a long time by simply expressing herself in such a loving community.

Burke said she learned a couple things, but the most important was that size doesn’t matter in the rave community.

“I feel like these events are the one place where anyone can be themselves and dress and act without fear of being rejected or picked on,” Burke wrote. “Because at the end of the day, it isn’t about how much or how little clothing you have on. It’s about enjoying the vibes, the music, and the incredible people around you.”

When you ask the majority why they rave you’re more than likely going to get a response similar to Burke’s. Raving not only provides people with a place to belong and be who they are but also where stigmas and labels don’t exist, a place from which society could actually learn a thing or two.



Kailey Sommerdorf is a senior journalism major.