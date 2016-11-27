Online Exclusive: Transgender Day of Remembrance brings community together

Small white candles shrunk as they dripped toward the hands of students circled in SPU’s Martin Square Sunday night for a vigil held to honor the memories of those murdered due to anti-transgender prejudice as part of the school’s first participation in the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“It’s bringing a community together that isn’t always recognized and giving space for processing and mourning in a really turbulent time,” said attendee Jordan Payne.

Organized in collaboration between SPU’s Haven and Sociology clubs, student leaders hoped to represent and welcome a marginalized group on SPU’s campus by bringing awareness about students who identify with the transgender and gender non-binary community and the violence they face, as well as to honor the victims of such violence.

“I hope that people will have their world view expanded,” said Lennox Bishop, co-president of the Sociology Club. “By doing this, we want to create space for trans students at SPU to feel like their identity is confirmed and welcomed and significant, and this is a starting point.”

The event consisted of an educational portion about transgender and gender non-binary identities and how people can support and respect those who identify as such, followed by a candlelight vigil.

“We assert [transgender and gender non-binary student’s] presence on campus, and we need to acknowledge that they go through so much violence,” said Harper Steinbach, Haven’s publicist.

Steinback believes participating in the internationally observed day of remembrance moves SPU one step closer to convincing the administration that the school needs to have an affirming campus.

Before the informative portion of the night, students milled about in Emerson’s lobby, chatting and laughing in groups of threes and fours, “gender fluid” sugar cookies in hand as the music of transgender artists sounded from speakers in the corner of the room.

“It’s a spectrum,” Bishop mentioned to students at the cookie-decorating table, “you can put as much of each color as you want.”

As the group quieted to watch an informational clip on misgendering and how to respect those who identify as transgender or gender non-binary, not a single seat remained empty. Some of those present sat on the arms of chairs or stood in the back of the room for the duration of the video.

Though the event was intimidating to organize according to Bishop, due to the timing in conjunction with the current state of the nation, Haven and Sociology club leaders wanted to do the event justice. They wanted to acknowledge the importance of the event and reflect on the reality of how the United States treats transgender people.

In Martin Square, sophomore Alyssa O’Connor read the poem, “In Memoriam,” by Teriana E. Herd, turning as she projected to the silent audience around her.

Haven’s president, Brian Pfau, followed with the names of the 21 people murdered this year alone and the five whose deaths did not receive definitive rulings. His voice wavered as he spoke the name of Kedarie/Kandicee Johnson, a 16 year old killed on a high school campus in Iowa.

Those forming the circle stood in semi-darkness with tear-lined eyes staring into the orange flames of the candles that they cupped in their hands to shield from the breeze that picked up as Pfau spoke.

Observers became presenters as well, Cross Crabbe reciting Oli Mahalo, a Hawaiian chant of thanks, and Alexandria Naftchi the Jewish Shema. Each offering met by snaps from listeners.

Others told stories of personal experience with fear and harassment, expressed prayer requests and concerns about friends who recently came out as transgender and delivered messages of love and understanding into the cold night air.

Organizers of the event worked to bring people together, pay respects, educate and create a safe, affirming space according to Steinbach and Bishop.

Addressing those gathered at the vigil, Pfau added, “Community is the strongest, sometimes only, thing we have in times like these.”