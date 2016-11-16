Men tip-off season with wins

The SPU men’s basketball team soared to a fast 2-0 start on the season, defeating both Humboldt State and Hawaii-Hilo at the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic tournament this past weekend.

Dominant play from the Falcon’s front court was bolstered by a solid backcourt performance. SPU came away with a massive advantage in rebounding both games and had good production off the bench — two key statistics for any game.

On Friday, Nov. 11, SPU went up gainst Humboldt State, winning 102-90. This gave Head Coach Grant Leep his first regular season win in his new position as head coach.

“Our group loves Leep not just as a coach, but also as a person,” said sophomore forward Coleman Wooten. “A lot of our players look up to him as role model and mentor. Our whole group was stoked to be able to give him his first career win.”

Wooten led the way with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds performance. Helping in his efforts was the 6-foot-8-inch senior center Joe Rasmussen, who poured in 22 points and five rebounds.

“We got off to a terrific start. Shooting the ball, the ball was moving, we were out running and executing everything that we wanted to do on offense,” Leep said. “Overall, we did a great job on the glass. We shot — percentages wise — very, very well. We had multiple guys contribute, so the kind of recipe for things that we want for being successful on a game-in game-out basis, we had it.”

The opposite was true about the Falcon’s 88-80 win over Hawaii-Hilo on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“Our energy wasn’t great to start, but there was a stretch there, after getting down nine-nothing, where we turned it around and got things going the way we want it to,” Leep said.

The Falcons began the game falling behind 9-0, but were able to overcome Hawaii-Hilo’s momentum and fight their way back into the game.

“Similar to the Humboldt State game, it was one of those games that we definitely needed to win,” said senior guard Olivier-Paul Betu. “It was kind of a back and forth game but once we got established defensively, we knew our offense would do the rest and that’s how we were able to finish the game on a strong note.”

Once again, it was Wooten, 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Rasmussen, 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks, leading the way for the Falcons.

“It was a gritty game for us and down the stretch we had some guys make some huge winning plays for our group that propelled us to the win,” Wooten said.

For the Falcons, the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic was a roaring success. Both Wooten and Rasmussen were named to the All-Tournament team, with Wooten nabbing the Tournament MVP award.

“I didn’t expect that, there were plenty of people on our team and other teams that were just as, if not more, deserving of it than I was,” Wooten said. “When you are surrounded by such a talented group of guys, it is easy to be effective because we all feed off of each other.”

Both games demonstrated great balance by SPU, with the Falcons seeing great contributions from all components of the team.

According to Leep the veteran guys made some of the biggest contributions to the team, naming senior guards Olivier-Paul Betu and Will Parker with nice weekend performances in addition to first-years who have had continuously stellar performances.

“[You have first-year forward] Tony [Miller] and his ability to score and rebound, but then you have [first-year guard] Gavin Long, who comes in and shows that he can guard and hang with some of the best offensive players in the region and hold his own on the offensive end as well,” Leep continued, “[First-year guard] Sharif [Khan] when he comes in … he can really shoot it and he does a great job of keeping our tempo. Those three guys have just been years ahead of where a normal freshman would be, so it has been really good for us to have those guys and work them into the rotation right away.”

An unsung hero of the tournament and perhaps one to look for all season was junior forward Sam Simpson, who is a do-it-all player for the Falcons, averaging eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game.

“Simpson has just kind of been like a Swiss army knife for us,” Leep said. “If we need him to score, he can do that; if we need him to pass, he’ll do that; if we need him to rebound, he can do that; he will guard any position that we ask. It is so valuable to have a guy like that, to have that versatility.”

The Falcons will host the Oak Harbor Freight Lines Classic this weekend at Royal Brougham Pavilion. The men play their first game this Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Minnesota State University, followed by a game against Dixie State University at 3 p.m. on Saturday.