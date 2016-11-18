Justice seeker brings voice to campus

For Seattle Pacific alumna Nikkita Oliver, justice is about letting people be their full selves.

“Justice is just us, being just us,” sang Oliver, a teacher, attorney, anti-racist organizer and Seattle-based creative, to the SPU community on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Following a time of reflection with the crowd, Oliver shared five poems speaking to various levels of justice during her evening poetry slam and talk in Demaray 150.

Professor and Chair of Communication and Journalism Bill Purcell invited Oliver to present the second event in a series of conversations regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

In her talk, Oliver noted that her perspective on justice goes two directions; it’s about people being just, but also giving marginalized people space to be their full selves.

It’s the mantra she’s living by and the way she’s orchestrating her life around understanding justice. She believes that justice is something that people tend to see outside of themselves when in reality it starts with them.

For Oliver, this is what Black Lives Matter is about. It is a movement that recognizes and values intersectionality and centering marginalized individuals.

“It’s really about those folks who have never had the space to be their full selves, their whole selves, actually getting the opportunity to do that without being beat down, and we know we’re not there yet,” Oliver said.

She later added that the movement states that black lives matter as a way “to purposely call out what’s not happening,” which, according to Oliver is “that black folks don’t matter in this system.”

Throughout the five poems she shared, she discussed topics including racism, oppression, capitalism and colonialism.

“If I believe that justice is actually embodied in the way I live my life, then I have to make choices differently, and one of the ways in which I do that is not to give in … to the capitalism that has constructed the way in which lawyers do their jobs,” Oliver said.

In her first poem, Oliver mixed a capella with poetry, speaking over the running beat she made with her own voice in the background. With that she emphasized the relationship between justice and one being oneself.

“They’ll have us believe that we were not enough / they would have us believe that we will never be enough / so when do we decide that enough is enough?” Oliver sang.

The second poem she shared incorporated her background of boxing and family and the pain they both cause.

“See, most people start and stop with blood / most people are afraid of blood / most people live in fear of their own blood, so I tell them / this is not the first time I’ve held my own blood in my hands … I’m learning that boxing and life are really not that much different,” Oliver said.

She later quoted Muhammad Ali who once said that, “If they can make penicillin out of moldy bread, they can sure make something of you.”

“Remind me that I am my own medicine. So you, whatever rot or rust or mold you carry, you, too, are your own medicine, and together we are our own medicine,” Oliver said.

In her third piece, Oliver talked about Harambe, the gorilla who lived in the Cincinnati Zoo and was shot and killed when a child fell into the enclosure.

Oliver suggested that the Cincinnati Zoo could also be considered the Cincinnati jail or facility.

“We humans, specifically the black, brown, native, poor, refugee, women, queer, Muslim type, get it,” Oliver said. “But I won’t lie, it is too damn hard to mourn you.”

Throughout her poem, she used Harambe as a metaphor for a marginalized group.

“It’s hard to care about these damn human supremacists watching over you while refusing to change their ways,” Oliver said. “They use you for capital gains and shoot you when your existence gets in the way. It’s hard to care about all that’s going on around you, when no one thinks you matter.”

She expressed sympathy for Harambe being killed for no fault of his own.

“I’m sorry you were shot for moving your body. Your too big body, too black body, too scary body, too much body, too animal body, too useful-dead-or-alive body,” she said. “I’m sorry you didn’t have someone to tell you to put your hands up where they can see them.”

Oliver added that black on black protection has always been more prevalent than black on black crime, but that’s a story she doesn’t believe will be told.

“I’m sorry, but this is the first time we were not the biggest target in the cage,” Oliver said. “In the pyramid scheme of human supremacy, my peoples have always been buried at the bottom. Truth is, I know we’re all just animals, all just a part of one creation and life would be a whole lot better if there were a lot less competition and a whole lot more Harambe.”

Oliver’s fourth poem included her family history that links back to slavery and a story of her colleague at UW law school who told Oliver that she makes him feel guilty for being white.

“Do you see the way that he talks to the class?” Oliver asked. “How he carries well intentioned honesty like a badge, how entitlement wears his shoulders like a mantel, and privilege holds his hands. Do you see how he looks at me like target practice, fires off ‘Nikkita when you say ‘black lives matter’ you make me feel like you’re calling me racist, like I did something wrong … you make me feel guilty for being white?”

Oliver explained that her colleague didn’t understand, and that Black Lives Matter is not about taking anything from others but about reminding herself that her life matters.

“Please do not make my skin another conviction when I say ‘black lives matter,’” she said.

In her final poem, she again used a looping pedal to record herself singing and then brought in the sound of sirens and people yelling. She also asked the audience to close their eyes and imagine the visual that her poem described.

“Is the world on fire? Have we been stuck so long that we just don’t feel the burn anymore?” Oliver asked.

Following the poetry slam, Oliver invited third-year graduate student Dae Shik Kim Jr., SPU 2016 graduate Elijah Isaiah Warren and senior Kelsey Lacanilao to join her for a time of questions and answers. Oliver felt it important for those with experience at SPU to contextualize issues involving social justice for the community.

One of the topics discussed was equity. Lacanilao noted that equity can be illustrated by people trying to watch a baseball game with a fence in front of them that only allows the taller people to see over. In order to provide equity, all people who can’t see over the fence are given boxes – that were rightfully theirs in the first place yet taken away at some point – to stand on so that they can see over the fence too.

Kim Jr. explained that for some individuals who have always been able to see over the fence, it can be difficult to realize that there is even a fence there. The analogy carried throughout the Q&A session.

“As a student, a student of color, as a queer student, as a student that is not Christian or Evangelical, etcetera, etcetera, a student that doesn’t fit the norm here at SPU, we are up against this wall,” Kim Jr. said, “and all we’re trying to do as students often times is simply breath, breath in these classroom … we’re just trying to survive.”

Oliver again closed with a time of reflection and thanked her panelists for their contributions. The next event in the Black Lives Matter series is set to feature David Leong discussing “Race and Place” on Jan. 24 in Demaray 150 at 3 p.m.