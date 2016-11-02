Genre proves relevant

Five years ago, musical theatre was something only self-professed theatre nerds and grandmas really paid attention to. Now, this genre of music and art has become a thriving market with an audience base far larger and more diverse than what it used to be.

The popularity of musicals such as “Hamilton” and “Book of Mormon” have brought musical theater off the pages of small art columns and into the larger community that is “pop culture.”

However, musical theater still tends to have the stigma of an outing with grandma, not something this modern, “hipster” generation should take time to pay attention to.

So, why should you care about musicals?

Simply put, musical theater is one of the greatest forms of art and storytelling that we have. While art is, and always will be, incredibly subjective, the sheer number of components that go into making a musical merit our attention.

Many different forms of art are limited in what exactly they can convey.

Literature and music, while excellent forms of art, lack the ability to tangibly interact with the audience.

In contrast, more tactile arts such as dance, paintings and graphic design do not have the luxury of a set narrative behind them, leaving their interpretation up to the audience.

These missing aspects are not essential to creating “good” art but if one misses them, it can lessen the experience.

Musical theatre, does not have these disadvantages. Creators in this field are able to combine all sorts of art to create a finished product that is often almost too good to comprehend. If you’ve ever seen a musical production, you know it has it all.

Singing is the main feature of most musicals, but the songs aren’t your normal pop songs. There is rich storytelling and meaning behind every word and line instead of what often is the vague affirmations of pop music.

Along with the storytelling of singing, musicals also have the advantage of a script which actors adhere to, further portraying the themes of the musical without singing.

Dance is another form of art that is heavily implemented in all musicals and is yet another way that performers and the audience alike can learn about the story.

What brings all these different aspects together is one of the most complicated parts of theatre, the set. The scenery that is created to make the story more realistic and tangible has incredible elements of construction and breathtaking visual art.

The importance of musicals is seen not only through their technical qualities but also in the fact that musicals are becoming increasingly “cool” to like. As mentioned before, “Hamilton: An American Musical” has caused the musical theatre industry to explode with popularity, almost single-handedly revitalizing Broadway.

The extremely relevant themes, unbearably catchy and brilliant songs and the historically diverse cast has become the model for future musicals.

It has become so relevant that “Hamilton” and its creator Lin Manuel Miranda have been involved in many current issues of historical importance.

When the U.S. Treasury announced they were redesigning the $10 bill and replacing Alexander Hamilton with a woman, there was a lot of public outrage, not against women but against removing someone who had become so popular in the last couple of months.

A couple of months later, Miranda tweeted about his conversation with Jack Lew, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, “… the secretary said Ham fans’ll be ‘very happy’ about the new $10 bill.”

This kind of influence on American politics by a musical is unprecedented and almost unheard of but definitely an indicator of the huge impact that this art form can have on all aspects of life.

Hamilton has issued a whole new era of theatre, but that is not the only thing that makes musicals cool. Several new musicals are in creation and previews are sure to draw attention even from the most anti-theater people out there.

Josh Groban has joined the cast of “Natasha,” “Pierre” and “The Great Comet of 1812.” “Mean Girls Musical” has been confirmed to premiere in Washington D.C., and the popular film “Groundhog Day” is also being made into a musical, with many more innovative musicals on their way.

So, while you may associate the musicals of your childhood with days spent at grandma’s house and antiquated history lessons, a deeper look into the multiple art forms of musical theater, the cultural relevance of their stories and the modern approach that new musicals are taking is proof of the greatness that lies in this incredible genre.

Mary Popoff is a first-year studying theatre production.