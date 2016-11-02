Fresh team takes court

Signs of a strong season and a bright future ahead were visible to Seattle Pacific University’s men’s basketball team in their 102-82 loss to Brigham Young University (Division I) this past Saturday, Oct. 29, in pres-eason play.

This game marked the beginning of Grant Leep’s head coaching career for the Falcons after a seven-year stint as an assistant coach at SPU.

“I was really pleased with how our guys competed,” Leep said. “It was a big atmosphere and environment; they showed a lot of poise … as a competitor, it always hurts to lose, but I was pleased with the effort.”

Despite playing a major Division I school, SPU did not roll over — instead they scored 81 points. The breakout star for the Falcons was first-year forward Tony Miller, who put up a great performance off the bench, netting a game-high 28 points and a team-high of nine rebounds.

“It was an interesting game. We definitely made it interesting,” senior guard Olivier-Paul Betu said. “I think they thought that we would be intimidated, but our guys showed up … I think there was a bit of nerves, but once we got into a rhythm we were hard to defend. We still have a lot to improve on, but we’ll definitely be an exciting team this year — I’m excited.”

SPU, led by a small group of upperclassmen, will need contributions from their 10 underclassmen on the roster in order to make some noise this season.

“I was really proud of all three of our freshmen … for them to come out and contribute in different ways was really impressive … I think that everyone that played was able to contribute,” Leep said.

“Tony did provide a great scoring spark off the bench,” senior guard Will Parker said. “I thought [sophomore forward] Coleman Wooten played really well and embraced the moment. Two other freshmen saw significant minutes in, [first-year guards] Sharif Khan and Gavin Long, and I thought they showed great poise and composure. [Junior forward] Sam Simpson, [Betu] and [senior center] Joe Rasmussen all did a great job too. I was very encouraged by our entire team from the top down.”

Although age and experience are not the only factors determining leadership capabilities, the Falcon’s will be looking for leadership from the few upperclassmen on the roster.

“Senior leadership is still very important because it helps to have a voice other than the coach’s out on the court,” Betu said. “Will Parker, Joe Rasmussen and I have done a pretty good job in leading the way through our communication and actions.”

“My role is to lead the team in anyway I can,” Parker said. “Being the oldest guy on the team, guys naturally look to me because I have been here for so long.”

As for the rest of the preseason, Leep is looking to focus on the Falcons improving their defense help and transition defense in the weeks to come.

Offensively, SPU will be working on shot selection, something that comes with familiarity as the season progresses.

“We have had good shooting in practice, but we had questionable shot selection in the game,” Leep said. “We will be working on the definition of what is a good shot for SPU.”

As any coach would hope for, Leep’s senior guards noticed the same areas that need attention.

“There is always room for improvement; whether we win or lose, we always have to find ways to get better,” Betu said. “I think maybe our shot selection and our defense as a whole need to be better, but we still guarded their actions pretty well. Throughout the game they hit some tough shots and made them, so credit to them, but it gave us an overview of what we need to take care of before we start our season.”

Leep says that the most noticeable difference between former Head Coach Ryan Looney and himself will be on the offensive side of the ball.

“I’m looking to play a little faster, run hard in transition and see if we can create some opportunities that way,” Leep said.

The Falcon’s next exhibition game will be played in Royal Brougham Pavilion at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 against Lewis and Clark College.

With a new coach, senior leaders and a young nucleus trying to make great strides this year as they look to get back to the NCAA tournament, this team expects much.

“I think there is always pressure, but as long as we stay on the course and trust in our coaches and our abilities, we will be fine,” Betu said. “We will definitely surprise a lot of people. Just wait on it!”