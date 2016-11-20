Fall Coffee House provides space for performers

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

Blake Fuller | The Falcon

It was Friday night, and the Emerson Hall lobby was transformed into a stage, illuminated by a lining of twinkle lights and surrounded by an eager crowd of students.

Nov. 18 witnessed a space of acceptance as the first Emerson Coffee House of the year drew in a full crowd with a lineup of student performers.

For junior Destinee Nelons, this was her first time participating in Emerson Coffee house. She presented a series of three spoken word poems.

“When I first signed up for Emerson Coffee house I had a feel for the poems I wanted to present,” Nelons said. “I’m very passionate about these poems: when I experience certain things, I think to myself I need to write about this.”

Emerson Coffee House is an open platform for students to showcase their talent. Like Nelons, many students perform spoken word poetry, while others sing, play an instrument or perform some combination of the two.

The audience cheered on their peers as the night progressed.

“It was exciting,” Nelons said. “I think Emerson Coffee House is so important because it’s a great place to start, and everyone is very encouraging.”

Half way through the night, the crowd was prompted into an intermission, encouraged to help themselves to coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

Following the break, students regrouped and were ready for the next set of performances.

Friday night was sophomore Micaela Davidson’s third time performing at Emerson Coffee House. She continues to come back because of the welcoming spirit that the event inspires.

The last two times Davidson has performed at Emerson Coffee House she did so with a couple of friends. Nov. 18 was the first time she braved the stage alone.

“At first I was kind of peer pressured into doing it, and I was really nervous,” Davidson said. “But it was really cool playing in front of all these non-judgemental people who are so happy so see their peers up on stage.”

The evening’s events lasted until about 10 p.m.. After those who had signed up were done performing, the audience was told that they should feel free to add themselves to a walk on list.

“I love to hear my fellow students perform; SPU has an extremely talented population,” Davidson said.

“Turning the lobby into a cozy and safe space is so important. SPU harbors such a beautiful community where everyone wants you to succeed.”