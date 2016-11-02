Falcons win sixth victory

It was a fight for the Seattle Pacific women’s volleyball team as they faced off against Central Washington last Thursday, Oct. 27, and Northwest Nazarene last Saturday, Oct. 29, competing in their last two home games for the next two weeks. Starting with a swept match last night against Saint Martin’s, the Falcons will take the road, with three away games remaining.

The Falcons (10-13, 6-9 GNAC) challenged the Wildcats (13-9, 9-5 GNAC) and pushed them to a five game match, winning 3-2 with scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-7. This was the eighth time this current season that SPU has gone above and beyond, and it was a turnaround from the last time Seattle Pacific faced Central and lost in five matches.

Junior outside-hitter Hannah Lautenbach and sophomore setter Symone Tran both double-doubled along with junior outside-hitter Colleen Hannigan, who doubled-doubled with 16 kills and a new career-high of 20 digs. Hannigan, who has subbed in for first-year outside-hitter Gabby Oddo, has been exceeding expectations in every match she has played.

Tran has also been consistently adding numbers to her record, racking up 53 assists and 18 digs during the match-up. This marks her 13th double-double of the year, 26th of her career and ninth in the last 10 matches.

An aggressive and powerful game led the Falcons to scoring runs for the duration of the night, and it was evident in set five as the 9-0 run led them to their final victory.

Following the Central face-off, the Falcons hosted Northwest Nazarene (16-5, 9-5 GNAC) in Royal Brougham where things took a completely different turn after a slow start on the Crusaders’ part.

Seattle Pacific led the entire way in the opening set with 18 kills and a .533 hitting percentage, but the momentum shifted in the second set after an 11-11 tie and the Crusaders taking charge after an 8-0 run. The Falcons lost in four, 3-1, with scores of 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18.

Senior outside-hitter Lexi Biondi had 17 kills for the night, and was just one away from her season-high record while Lautenbach contributed 14 kills and hit a percentage of .293 with nine digs as well.

Sophomore libero Amanda Ganete led the Falcons with 22 digs, and Tran contributed 47 assists for the team.

The first five points of the fourth set were scored by Nazarene and led to an 8-2 lead. The Falcons got as close as three, and there was only a four-point difference at the 18-14 mark when the Crusaders put up another five points in a row to extend their lead and ultimately take the set.

Last night, the Falcons played Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Washington, sweeping in three straight sets with scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.

Their next match will be against the Montana State Billings on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. in Billings, Montana.