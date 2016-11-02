Falcons soar over Redhawks

The Seattle Pacific University women’s basketball team had their first exhibition game this past Saturday, Oct. 29, against Division I team Seattle University Redhawks.

The Falcons crushed the Redhawks 53-45 and lead the entire game, despite shooting at only 40.6 percent.

Junior guard Courtney Hollander led the women, putting up 21 points, and gaining seven rebounds — a team high.

Senior guard Stacey Lukasiewicz scored eight points, had three steals and three assists. Senior guard Rachel Shim added 10 to SPU’s total.

“I would say that we’re looking very strong and have a lot of potential to go far this year,” Shim said. “We have a lot of depth on our team so that will give us an advantage throughout the season. We started out well with a win against Seattle U and we’re only getting better from here. I’m beyond excited for what’s to come.”

The Falcons’ next exhibition game will be hosted at SPU’s Royal Brougham Pavilion against George Fox University this Saturday, Nov. 5. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m.