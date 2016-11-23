Falcons sink in tournament

The SPU men’s basketball team lost both games this past weekend at the Oak Harbor Freight Lines Classic at Royal Brougham Pavilion, dropping them to a 2-2 record. Despite good effort on the defensive end, inconsistent and, at times, sloppy offense doomed the Falcons against both Minnesota State and Dixie State.

“We got a glimpse of who we want to be defensively this weekend,” head coach Grant Leep said. “Making teams have to work to get baskets, have to shoot contested jump shots, but, again, if we are not going to block out, we give them second opportunities. That makes our job a lot tougher. If we are going to give the ball back to them on the other end, that makes that job a lot tougher. So it’s a group that is continuing to work and improve in those areas, and we’ll get there: it is just a matter of time and continued effort and focus and concentration.”

“One big positive from the weekend is that we improved on our defensive rotations for the most part, but we still have room to grow,” senior center Joe Rasmussen said. “Another positive is the second half of the Dixie State game; we found our identity and started playing together again, which was very exciting to see.”

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Falcons fell short against Minnesota State, losing 78-69. Although the Falcons got off to a good first half start and won the rebounding battle (48 to 43) against a team that had been out-rebounding teams by an average of 10, Minnesota State dominated in both second chance points and points off turnovers.

“The first half of that game, we did everything we wanted,” Leep said. “We hit all of our goals for that particular game and had a good pace, a good rhythm. Came out in the second half, and we just forced a lot of offensive stuff: we forced a lot of jump shots, we took a lot of shots that were out of rhythm. We are such a team that we need that flow, that rhythm of the game for us, to get the things that we want.”

Leep says that when they aren’t patient enough to let things develop or when they become too aggressive at the wrong time, they end up forcing certain plays and having bad results.

“That happened in the second half against Minnesota State — our poor free throw shooting did not help,” he said. “But the game of basketball moves too fast to sit and dwell on a missed shot or turnover or a missed free throw; you have to move on and be ready to go, and that is something that we will have to continue to work on.”

Sophomore forward Coleman Wooten was great again for SPU, scoring 24 points and snatching 16 rebounds. First-year guard Sharif Kahn, who has been battling injuries to start the season, gave the Falcons good play off the bench, scoring 14 points.

Following the Minnesota State game, the Falcons had a quick turn-around to play on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Falcons had a sluggish start, but they battled back to have a chance at the free throw line to take the lead with 12 seconds left in the game. Unfortunately, they fell short in an overtime thriller, losing 74-72 against Dixie State.

“We came out flat, too loose with the ball, but then we got it corrected, and this team’s had a 16-minute stretch that showed what this group is capable of,” Leep said. “In the second half, [there was a] very hard working effort to come back from the deficit that we were at. To come back and not only be able to tie, but to take the lead and be in the position where again, making some free throws and some better decisions with the basketball down the stretch, who knows on the outcome.”

Dixie State won the rebounding battle 49 to 36 and was able to hold Wooten and Rasmussen to a combined 7 of 23 shooting. Despite this, and with the help of big production off the bench from Khan (10 points) and freshman forward Tony Miller (21 points and 7 rebounds), the Falcons were able to get in a position to win. It seems poor free throw shooting and carelessness with the ball were too much to overcome.

“The game against Dixie State was a tough one from the start,” Rasmussen said. “They came out with more intensity than we did, and, for the first half at least, we were not ourselves. We started to find our identity more in the second half when we started moving the ball and trusting each other more, this gave us more of a spark because we were playing for each other again. Even though we fell short at the end of this game, with a pretty questionable call going in Dixie’s favor with 0.9 seconds left on the clock in a tie game, we feel that we can build off of the mistakes that we made, and, yes, this is also a game that we wish we could have back, but it is a valuable game for us to build off of for the rest of the season.”

The Falcons will move on, continuing to develop their young core. Despite issues on the offensive end, the defensive effort this past weekend was promising. Time and experience together should take care of the offensive mistakes as the year goes along.

“We are, for the most part, a very young and inexperienced team, so we know that there are going to be bumps in the road and a very hefty learning curve for a lot of guys,” Rasmussen said. “We played two very good teams, and it was good to see how far we have come, but also we see that we still have a lot of work to do. Despite the losses, we still had improvements from the last weekend, which is good to see.”

Next up for the Falcons is their first road test of the season at the Cougar Classic in Azusa, California. They play Azusa Pacific on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and then in their second game, Head Coach Grant Leep will face off with former Falcons head coach Ryan Looney when the Falcons play Point Loma Nazarene at 5:30 p.m.

“The best thing that we can do is learn from our mistakes and then forget about these losses because we have two very important games coming up this weekend, and we cannot be dwelling on losses anymore,” Rasmussen said. “We have a 24-hour rule. Win or lose, we move on in 24 hours and focus on the next task at hand.”