Falcons lose tournament

Heartbreak ensued for the Seattle Pacific University women’s soccer team seniors in a 2-1 first round loss against Central Washington University. With the season over, the seniors donned their SPU jerseys for the final time.

Head Coach Arby Busey knew it would be a hard-fought-battle of a game due to how well both teams know one another.

“My heart breaks for our players,” Busey said. “Especially our seniors who have invested so much time throughout the year. To have this three-month season come to an end is hard for all of us, but especially for those guys that won’t be able to put the jersey on again. I feel for them.”

Central took the momentum of the game from the first whistle, scoring early in the first half.

The Falcons came back with a late surge in the first half, taking four shots before the half and stopping Central from taking any more shots.

Senior forward Hannah Huesers put the Falcons’ only goal in the net in the 60th minute of play. However, her goal was not enough to score the win, and the scoreboard read 2-1 at the final whistle.

Leading the GNAC in scoring, Huesers scored 13 goals this season. Her 49 career goals are only one shy of the school record set by Sarah Martinez in 2007.

With her constant ability to put points on the board, Busey knows Huesers will be greatly missed next season.

“We’ll need to work on our ability to score goals as well [next season],” Busey said. Losing a goal-scorer like Huesers, who has lead the conference in scoring for the past three seasons, will leave a big void. We will have to work to find ways to get the ball in the net. The nice thing is we have some great players on our team, that I think are ready to step up and score some goals for us.”

Junior goalkeeper Molly Stinson also broke the school record for saves in a season.

“[It’s] nice for her to have a bit of history, but it also exposes the fact that our opponents had too many chances,” Busey said. “[Stinson] had a really good season for us, and it is nice that it will be remembered in the record books as she deserves the recognition. But we’re hoping to have her be a little less busy in the future.”

Senior midfielder Emma Holm credits their loss to lack of cadence on the green.

“I think we were all disappointed with the result and felt like we weren’t able to get into a rhythm on the field,” Holm said. “I know if we had another chance we’d take care of business, but, unfortunately, that’s how it works in the NCAA tournament, and an off day can cost you.”

The hardest part for senior midfielder Haley Ayers was ending the season on a loss.

“I didn’t walk onto the field that day thinking it was going to be my last game,” Ayers said. “I really thought during the game that we would be able to get some goals and win, but it just didn’t happen. When I came off the field, I realized that I would never play a game in my SPU jersey again. It was very hard, but I am so grateful for the last four years. I have had great coaches and teammates and have made lasting memories.”

Although the end of a legacy brings sadness to the six senior Falcons, they have many memories to hold onto from not only this season, but their previous seasons as well.

Holm fondly remembers the team singing “Don’t Stop Believin’” on the bus ride after their last conference game. With that song acting as their team anthem, she will always remember this season when she hears it.

“There are a few games and championships that stick out in my mind from my time at SPU but what I will remember most are the teammates I got to play with,” Holm said. “I’ll definitely take away the amazing friendships and memories we’ve all made from the experience.”

“I will remember the special bond I had with my teammates,” Ayers further added. “In the moment I don’t think I realized the role that they were playing in my life. Now that it’s over, I can’t imagine not seeing them everyday at practice or stepping onto the field with them ever again. We spent so much time together that the team really felt like a family.”

In the end, the relationships formed matter far more than any win for these Falcons.

“We are proud about reaching our 14th straight NCAA Tournament, a testament to the quality of the women that have come through this program, and the women that are currently here,” Busey said. “With the legacy and our rich history here at SPU, the expectation level is extremely high. I think playing in the post-season is something we work very hard to achieve, and I am happy for and very proud of this group for their efforts in accomplishing that this fall.”