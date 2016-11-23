Falcons beat No. 17 ranked team in the country

The Seattle Pacific University Women’s Basketball team is looking like the NCAA DII team to beat this season as the Falcons raise their record and winning streak to 5-0.

Traveling to Bellingham, Washington, this past weekend to dominate at the West Region Crossover Classic, the Falcons went up against University of California San Diego’s Tritons, winning 62-45.

The following day they played against the Azusa Pacific University Cougars, 75-49. They returned home last night to face off Evergreen State, finishing 88-47.

“Right now, we just have to take it one day at a time,” head coach Julie Heisey said. “But the good thing is we beat two very good teams last week, and our defense was very good, but we can be better offensively. So that’s exciting, and I think to get to the NCAA tournament these game were really important because they were in region games – California teams.”

“Preseason is always fun,” redshirt first-year Jane Grisley said. “Getting back on the court and not having to play against your teammates day in and out, especially when you can get five wins under your belt this early. It has turned into strong momentum for us, and we have been coming into practice with a super competitive mentality every day, which has helped us a lot. I think we are all just excited for how special this season could be for us, and we’re all just so invested, so it should be a lot of fun.”

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Falcons came prepared to battle the Tritons, the No. 17th ranked women’s team in the country, finishing the first quarter 24-15. Although the scoring gap narrowed in the second quarter, SPU’s 15 points to UCSD’s 10 brought the halftime score to 39-25, giving the Falcons a substantial lead.

However, at the start of the second half, the women struggled offensively, gaining only eight points to UCSD’s 14, closing the difference to eight points (47-39). The Falcons pumped up their defense in the last quarter, allowing UCSD to gain only six points to their 15, closing the game at 62-45.

Junior forward Erica Pagano had a career high of 14 points.

Junior guard Courtney Hollander put up 13 points, and set a career high of 14 rebounds (SPU with 36 total). This marked her first double-double of the season.

Junior guard Jordan McPhee scored 10 points and had a team high of four steals.

Senior guard Brianne Lasconia led the team in assists with four.

The Falcons had come in with a strong defense, dropping the Triton’s normal 51.2 percent shooting average to 34. Prior to their game against SPU, UCSD has been averaging 85 points per game. With the Triton’s sloppy defense matching their offensive drop, the Falcons were able to secure a win, hitting at 37.3 percent – 35 percent from the 3.

SPU also came out of this game with a season-low record of 10 turnovers, whilst at the same time almost doubling the Triton’s average to 22 (11.5).

“Rebounds and Box outs have definitely been a strong emphasis this season,” Grisley said. “I think we have definitely taken that and put it into our team identity. Also, we have been pushing the ball in transition really well. However, in the five games we have played, we have had a lead going into the third quarter, and need to find the same energy as we had in the first quarter.”

In their game against the Cougars the following day, the Falcons were able to command the tournament, finishing to an astounding 75-49.

SPU finished the first quarter strong, scoring 17 points to APU’s eight. They were able to put up 14 more on the board in the second quarter, holding APU to nine, bringing the halftime score to 31-17. APU came out of the half strong, as their offense spiked and SPU’s defense dropped to allow the Cougars to score 20 points to SPU’s 17 (43-37). The Falcons answered in the fourth quarter, racking up 27 points and limiting the Cougars to 12, bringing the final score to 75-49.

Pagano led the women in scoring for the second day in a row, adding 12 points to the Falcon’s score.

Lasconia and Hollander contributed 10 points a piece.

Junior guard Lindsay Lee set a career high of six assists.

SPU took advantage of their deep bench on Sunday, having 12 of the 13 members who played score at least one rebound each; Hollander lead the team with 9 (SPU with a total of 49).

The Falcons shot at 44.3 percent (42.9 at the 3), holding the Cougars to 28.

“Our coaching staff and team has a strong belief that once defense is set in a game the offense will come,” Grisley continued. “Like I said above, rebounds and box outs are a huge determinant of defense. We have worked a lot on being in denial, forcing back cuts and knowing who on the other team are shooters or drivers, so that has helped us a lot.”

In last night’s game against Evergreen University, the Falcon women led the Geoducks from the get-go, ending the first quarter 26-9. Evergreen tried to mitigate the gap, bringing their offense up to score 16 in the second quarter.

It was still no match for SPU’s 24 points, which put the game 50-25 at the half. SPU’s defense stepped up in the third quarter, only allowing the Geoducks to score five points to their 25 (75-30). Comfortable in their lead, the Falcons gave up 17 points to the Geoducks in the fourth quarter. Although the Falcons only scored 13, the final score read 88-47, giving them their fifth win of the season.

“I’m happy with the way we started,” Heisey said. “We did a good job tonight. I liked our second half a lot better. Playing without [sophomore guard] Jaylee Albert, who really has been valuable to us – she started a lot of our games in the previous season and started two games this season. But to see [sophomore guard] Maddie Wright [and first-year guard] Maddie Hingston come in to give extra help to Rachel was important too.”

Hollander led the women with 17 points and collected six rebounds. Lasconia and first-year guard Hingston scored 12 points each. McPhee added 10 points to board. Pagano hit eight, also having a team high of seven rebounds.

The Falcon women shot at 47.4 percent against the Geoducks, whom they held to 31.5.

“Our defense and rebounding has been really, really good,” Heisey said.” Tonight we let up a little bit on the rebounding, and that was too bad, but last week I was thrilled with that. I think just getting offense to be more fluid [needs to be executed better], we had open shots – we just have to hit them. Some of that is that it’s just early in the season and we have to get timing.”

The Falcon women will travel to Monmouth, Oregon to take on Western Oregon University for their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference game on Friday, Dec. 1. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m.

“We are all just so excited to be heading into conference, especially with five wins,” Grisley said. “The GNAC is an extremely competitive conference so we must respect all our opponents but go into each game with a little bit of a chip on our shoulders.”

The falcon women have now held all five competitors under 50 points in each game.