Editorial Comment

As thousands of protesters – many of whom are Standing Rock Sioux – gather in North Dakota to fight against the development of the Dakota Access Pipeline, mainstream national media sits idly by and ignores the controversy.

The Dakota Access Pipeline, developed by Energy Transfer Partners, is designed to transport upward of 570,000 barrels of crude oil from North Dakota to Illinois daily.

Given the simple facts that this pipeline is planned to travel directly underneath the Missouri River, the primary drinking water source for the Standing Rock Sioux, and that it would be pumping half a million barrels of oil a day out of the Bakken Shale, a sacred burial ground, it would be plain evil to finish construction.

In a recent report, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) mentioned the 3,300 incidents of oil leaks and ruptures that have occurred since 2010.

Oh, and don’t forget about the environment – that thing we all live in and that keeps us alive. You know, that thing that gets ruined a little bit more each time we release fossil fuels into it. Yeah, that thing.

The point is, this really shouldn’t even be a debate. This is another clear cut example of a corporation and the federal government colluding to take advantage and exploit native populations for financial and political gain.

The age of fossil fuels must come to an end. Well, unless you no longer want an environment to, you know, live in. Denying companies like Energy Transfer Partners the license to build inevitable environmental disaster machines is the first step to a cleaner energy and reusable energy transfer market.



