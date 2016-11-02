ð; efficient but impractical

The most frequently appearing word in the English language is “the.” The word “that” is the eighth most common word. “With” is the 15th. “This” is 21st. “There” is 38th.

What do these words have in common? Two things, actually: they all come directly from Old English, and they all contain (in Modern English) the letters “th.” These words were once “þe,” “ðat,” “wiþ” “ðis” and “ðær” (respectively).

English has a few sounds that it takes more than one letter to represent, such as “sh” for the sound in “fish,” and “th” for the sound in “thing.”

Wouldn’t it be interesting if we had more economical options?

As it turns out, we used to have a few.

While Modern English uses “th,” Old English used the letters þ (called “thorn”) and ð (called “eth”). In Old English, these letters were used interchangeably; however, both Modern English and Icelandic have two distinct “th” sounds: the voiceless “th” in the word “thousand” (Icelandic represents this with “ç”: “þúsund”), and the voiced “th” in “mother” (Icelandic uses “ð”: “móðir”).

Imagine how much ink and page-space would be saved if our words were written with “þorn” and “eð,” if “the, that, with, this, there” were written “ðe, ðat, wiþ, ðis, ðere.” Think of how many of those 140 characters we could all save by replacing “th” with “þ” or “ð” in our tweets!

Why would we delete such important and useful letters from the English language?

In 1440, Johannes Gutenberg developed movable type printing technology in Mainz (located in what is now Germany), and innovated earlier screw-printing technology brought to Europe from China.

Gutenberg’s movable type, developed for printing in German, did not include thorn or eth, and, to save on creating new print-pieces for these two characters, the English just adopted the German typeface and began to represent thorn (and eth) with the letter “y,” which looked very similar in German fonts.

The word “the” was printed as “ye” (think “Ye Olde…”), not to be confused with “ye” (“you”) – but it was, and so were many other words, so the Old High German practice of using “th” to represent these sounds was adopted.

There are, of course, some other obstacles to using these letters in Modern English. Thorn in particular presents further difficulties for people with dyslexia, as “þ” could easily be confused with “p” and “b” or “d” and “q.”

It would also cost a huge amount of time and money to add thorn and eth to keyboards, and most people aren’t going to take the time to install Icelandic keyboard settings on their operating system.

Text-to-speech readers would also need to be adjusted to read the letters “thorn” and “eth” correctly within words, rather than reading “wiþ” as “wi-‘Latin-small-letter-thorn.’”

This doesn’t even begin to address all the dictionary rewrites, and changes in English education that would be necessary.

However, for those of us who are just nerdy enough to have the Icelandic keyboards installed on our devices, it’s still fun to dream.

Ryan Moniz is a senior studying linguistics, cultural studies and creative writing.