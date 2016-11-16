Christians, think critically

How should Christians go about choosing a president?

Should they study the history of Israel? Like when they demanded a king from God even when God warned them about their foolishness?

Should they seek wisdom, as the Book of James encourages, and read the Proverbs for examples of insightful truths about what defines a good leader?

Or should they sit back, maybe pray about it, and wait for the Holy Spirit to whisper in their ear the candidate He wants them to choose?

Unfortunately, there are many Christian families and voters who have avoided thoughtful study.

“Because the Holy Spirit said so” is a behavior shared by too many Christians. This type of thinking discourages critical thinking and its absence creates within a Christian one of the worst traits to possess: stupidity.

For instance, one could attempt to explain to a fellow church family how the theory of evolution could be applied to the Bible, only to have that family reject their words because “evolution” was spoken.

For those curious, it is possible that evolution, genetic change over a period of time, could have been encoded, so to speak, into all of God creations after the Flood.

How could two of every earthly animal fit onto an ark?

Simple: common ancestors. After the Flood, these animals dispersed across the globe and did as God told Noah’s family, “be fruitful and multiply” from Genesis 9:1, initiating the vast diversity of life we see today.

To swink back to topic, the stupidity caused by rejecting science and the like is directly connected to the traditional believers’ view on the Holy Spirit, the ultimate source of insight and spiritual fuel, and Jesus, the One who makes us holy and sinless.What is not reasonable, however, is the notion that because God is the Master of the Universe, He is therefore in control of all things, which means His followers need not attempt to understand anything more.

The perfect example of this behavior comes from the self-appointed “Revelator” Kat Kerr, a Christian spiritual leader and author, with thousands of followers, who claims to have visited heaven on more than one occasion.

During the primary season of this election cycle — as in early 2016, when Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio were still in the race — Kat Kerr prophesied that Donald Trump was “chosen by God” to be the president of the United States.

Of course, recent events have revealed that Trump is the chosen candidate; however, there is a seriously sinister message that Kerr preaches.

She has stated on several occasions the following words about Trump.

“Besides, God chose him. And I’ve already told you, if you don’t agree, don’t say anything. Don’t argue with God.”

Don’t argue with God? That is merely code for “don’t bother verifying this, just accept it!”

This ridiculously foolish mindset is the very thing that keeps Christians from becoming the people God wants them to be: matured and wise humans.

Kat Kerr does not once mention a verse from the Bible for why Trump would be a great president.

So here are some Proverbs, which reveal the opposite.

Even when obviously better choices were available, why would Christians rally behind the fool who slanders others (10:18), hates correction and is therefore stupid (12:1), is quick-tempered (12:16), is violent and therefore leads his companions down a harmful path (16:29), spouts off before listening to the facts (18:13), acts with boundless arrogance (21:24) and oh-so-many more to choose from? Why would God prefer this biblically-defined fool when Ted Cruz, the antithesis of Trump and thus the perfect choice for Conservative Christian voters, was still a possible nominee?

Naturally, the Christians who enthusiastically voted for him (so, not all or most) argue that because God used adulterous murders before to carry out His plan, God can do the same with Trump. Apparently, Hillary was incapable of being prayed for.

But the real reason this argument is ill-advised is that the heroes of the Bible actually repented; Trump literally never has.

In July of last year, Trump was asked on C-SPAN if he ever asked for forgiveness.

He answered, “I’m not sure I have! I just go and try and do a better job from there! I don’t think so.”

The point here has nothing to do with hating Trump; it has everything to do with continually seeking wisdom through God, the Bible and the real world in front of us.

A lack of critical thinking causes the Christian to appear deplorably dumb and intellectually malnourished.

As Thomas Jefferson stated in 1787, Christians must “question with boldness even the existence of a god; because, if there be one, he must more approve the homage of reason, than that of blindfolded fear.”

It is not faithless to doubt God. Doubt is what brings believers closer to Him.

Doubt forces people to study the Word and pray more often in order to become the men and women God wants us all to be.It is true that Jesus wanted His disciples to be like children — who are enthusiastic and ready to learn more, but He did not call for His followers to be like babies — who need attention and reassurance constantly.



Kyle Sogge is a sophomore illustration major.