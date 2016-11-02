Big Money, no problem

Presidential Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin came to Seattle Pacific to give a free public lecture last spring entitled, “When They Were Young.”

While answering questions, Goodwin made a statement that many Seattle locals and like-minded left-leaning voters agree with: we need to get money out of politics.

This statement moved the audience to an interrupting applause, and Goodwin later stated her opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision behind Citizens United v. FEC — an opposition shared mostly by liberal voters.

And with Initiative 1464 soon to be decided on by the Blue Washingtonians, “Big Money” is still seen by Democrats — Sanders supporters and occupiers — as this evil demigod that can only be defeated by We, The People.

In spite of this collective agreement, is it too improbable to ask that, maybe, the fight against Big Money is severely misguided?

As the organization funding the “YES 1464” campaign, the Integrity Washington describes Big Money as having “far too much control over our political system.”

Nowhere on their website do they define how much is too big nor do they establish the true extent of how much power the vaguely defined term, Big Money, possesses.

So here are the numbers. According to OpenSecrets, the self-proclaiming guide to money in U.S. politics, the top 25 highest donors contributed $1.5 billion to liberal causes since 1990. Conservative causes received — wait for it — $434 million in that same time frame. That is a seven-to-two ratio.

Fascinating, that the biggest of the Big Money organizations are the same organizations that give directly to those who oppose too much money in politics.

For example, the Koch Brothers — vilified by Bernie Sanders — donated $38.5 million in total while George Soros has contributed $67.7 million.

In other words, Big Money is mostly liberal, and it’s donating to causes that oppose Big Money. It’s astounding, and there is a simple reason for why this is so.

Before that bridge is crossed, however, there is more to explore regarding I-1464.

Two of the few specific plans that the initiative proposes are as follows: one, enforce that campaign ads show who’s really paying for them, and, two, prohibit government contractors and lobbyists from donating “large campaign contributions” — in quotes because Integrity Washington never defines how large is too large.

For starters, showing “who’s really paying” for advertisements does not stop the big donors from donating. Why would it? Giving money to a campaign is not corruption.

Secondly, if the goal is to limit the influence of like-minded entities with large sums of money, why stop at the lobbyists?

Why not also push for the limiting of union donations?

While on the subject of limiting donations, consider Citizens United and its effect on political campaigns.

Its most common criticism involves the definition of “free speech.”

Those in opposition to the decision insist that it was made on the understanding that money is a form of speech.

In other words, the more money a person has, the more freedom (of speech) they have, seemingly possessing more freedom than the poor.

This understanding couldn’t be more misguided than it already is.

Money is what campaigns need in order to travel around across the country, to pay for gas, food and access to arenas. Campaigning is how a candidate gets their message out, and donating money is how a citizen reinforces that message.

That’s all. A corporation or any organization donating millions of dollars to a campaign is not simply “buying votes,” they are setting up a campaign to receive more votes because its message shouts louder than its opponents’.

Additionally, money is limited per person. Speech, on the other hand, is not. Citizens of the U.S. are free to make as many videos, written statements and memes as they like, indefinitely. And U.S. citizens frequently exercise their right to freedom of speech.

Independently sharing a campaign’s message is a far more effective method of getting that message across than a $250,000 television advertisement from an official campaign, anyway. Not everyone watches TV these days, but almost everyone uses Facebook.

The point is this: donors will run out of money to give, but no one can run out of words.

Infinite plus a billion is still infinite; the rich don’t possess more “freedom” because they have more money. Big Money is not the problem.

Corruption is. To tie this altogether, refer back to the campaign contribution figures from before. Why would rich liberal organizations give to causes that oppose Big Money?

It’s because these liberals are the ones in power, and if a citizen’s ability to donate to the underdog who will fix the system is restricted, that underdog will never be able to defeat the establishment.

Opposing Big Money in this regard is tantamount to refusing to use the best weapons available simply because the enemy is using them.

Kyle Sogge is a sophomore illustration major.