All consumers should seek full story regarding food labels

Diet soda and certain brands of popcorn, snack bars and cereal all have the potential to have harmful effects on a consumer’s body, according to Sofia Layarda’s article on artificial sweeteners. Two of the most popular chemicals used are known as sucralose and aspartame, which serve as artificial sweeteners.

Artificial sweeteners are commonly used with phrases advertising “no sugar”; however, this is not always a sign of the product being healthier than one created using natural sweeteners. Artificial sweeteners, though approved by the FDA, have been correlated with weight gain, rather than weight loss as Quing Yang discussed in his work discussing the intersection of sweeteners and the neurobiology of sugar cravings.

The San Antonio Heart Study, published in 2008, has proven the consumers of artificial sweeteners to be more at risk for weight gain. Aspartame, which is non-caloric, is also associated with this increase in weight gain.

The International Journal of Obesity claims that “prior to adulthood, the obese child may develop gallstones, hepatitis, sleep apnea, and increased intracranial pressure.” With correlational studies of artificial sweeteners causing weight gain, it would be a good idea for children to stay away from artificial sweeteners to help prevent the risk of the aforementioned health risks.

However, normal sugar is not very healthy either, seeing as how large amounts of it can cause health problems such as tooth decay. Regardless, artificial sweeteners have the potential to be more dangerous, due to a craving factor. Yang of Yale University, in the article “Gain Weight by ‘Going Diet?’ Artificial Sweeteners and the Neurobiology of Sugar Cravings,” states that “artificial sweeteners, precisely because they are sweet, encourage sugar craving and sugar dependence. Repeated exposure trains flavor preference.”

In other words, not only is artificial sugar unhealthy for consumer consumption, but it also has the potential to alter consumer preference.

With these results in research, it’s possible that an excessive amount of artificial sweetener at an early age could alter the preference of children in the future toward the more unhealthy artificial sweetener, which in turn would lead to weight gain. From there, weight gain could lead to childhood obesity, bringing with it the dangerous side effects and severe risk of morbidity.

Parents should keep a stronger watch over what their children are eating, since artificial sweeteners can be found in foods as common as cereal. Children may not have the mental capacity to really determine for themselves whether or not they should be consumers of products with artificial sugar, similar to how addictive cigarettes have an age requirement for purchase.

Artificial sweetener, while not as physically harmful as cigarettes, should still be a concern for parents, children and consumers alike due to their preference-altering qualities and the danger they pose toward weight gain that goes under the guise of a healthy product.

If parents watch over what their children eat, then the companies relying on artificial sugar for the production of their products will need to begin to pay more attention to what they are selling to their consumers in order to keep up their profits. This engagement of consciousness with artificial sugar can help people to really learn about what they’re eating, and may encourage a consciousness of other ingredients used as well.

Not to say children should be the only ones careful of the amount of artificial sweetener ingested, but they should be raised to be more careful consumers of the products they put into their bodies. Of course, it still boils down to a choice of whether or not artificial sweetener should be used at all, but correlational research proves that it might not be a good idea.

Once again, “Sugar-free” and “no-calories” labels may be true, however these labels do not tell the whole story, as adverse side effects can be harmful to the human body. Correlational studies have proven this point, and it’s up to the consumers to become more careful watchers of what they put into their bodies in order to avoid the unmentioned side effects.