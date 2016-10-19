Women in impoverished countries denied equality in land access

In rural areas of Liberia, land and livelihood are taken from women due to the development of large corporations. The impacts are intensified by cultural norms, ineffective government policy and lack of female representation, according to development experts Izatta Nagbe and Godfrey Massay.

“[Women] are usually not in a position to make decisions around the land on which they depend for everything,” Nagbe said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Otto Miller Hall, SPU’s Global Development Department sponsored an event featuring panelists, Nagbe — a gender and land specialist with the United States Agency for International Development from Monrovia, Liberia — and Tanzania Natural Resource Forum Programs Coordinator Massay from Arusha, Tanzania. Together, they addressed students and faculty on the challenges faced by women in their countries trying to obtain and retain legal land rights.

The panel was moderated by Tim Hanstad, SPU alumnus and co-founder of Landesa, a nongovernmental organization focused on the international bolstering of land rights for impoverished people in rural areas. Landesa hosts the six-week Women’s Land Rights Visiting Professionals Program, for which experts such as Nagbe and Massay were chosen to attend from a competitive pool, according to Colleen O’Holleran, the program’s lead.

“Both Godfrey and Izatta incorporate a gender lens into their project work to make sure women and girls aren’t negatively impacted by what projects do or what they fail to do,” O’Holleran stated.

Between 70 and 80 percent of the Tanzanian and Liberian populations depend on agriculture to support themselves and their families, the majority of which are women. These women primarily work on smallholder farms that provide them with food and monetary profit, according to Massay and Nagbe.

Since approximately 2005, large technology and food producing corporations have increased their investment in agricultural land in countries with desirable resources, Massay said.

Sometimes negotiations for land occur without proper documentation because politicians want the investment of these companies. Hanstad described watching as the former president of Tanzania completed a verbal investment agreement by handing the president of a corporation his card, effectively selling out impoverished citizens dependent on the land in discussion.

It is nearly impossible to achieve equality in issues of land rights without thorough documentation of negotiations, Nagbe said. When politicians and corporation leaders conduct business in the way Hanstad witnessed, this documentation does not exist, and groups working to secure women’s land rights lack the tools to make their case.

Once land deals are complete, women have few assets to obtain property. Compensation for land is given to the head of household, the men, Massay said. He has witnessed this struggle while representing women as a pro bono lawyer in land rights cases.

Women cannot inherit or buy land, and they are unable to work on the plantations that used to be their farms, Nagbe stated.

Nagbe described the unrest, fighting and killings that occur as a result of land loss in Liberia. Some of these women work as cooks on the plantations, but it is not work they are accustomed to.

On their smaller farms, women made their own schedules, Nagbe explained. They had time to prepare meals for their families, and they brought their children with them while they worked.

Now their livelihood is lost, she said, and they are angry.

The Liberian government has exclusive rights to make decisions about land, and it usually does so without considering the desires of the present community. These community members are sometimes denied access to the resources they previously utilized, such as water and medicinal plants, by security guards patrolling property perimeters. These guards are hired by the new landowning corporations, Nagbe explained.

Liberian women rallied around their two-term democratically elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who they hoped would change the equity imbalance they faced; however, many are disappointed, Nagbe said. Women represent approximately 10 percent of the Liberian Senate and House of Representatives, and policies that do grant land rights to women don’t usually play out in reality.

According to Nagbe, women are not consulted.

Groups like the TNRF, which Massay is the program coordinator for, are making headway with research and involvement in policy making.

“We forced ourselves into it, and are now running the show,” Massay said grinning.

Both experts agree that one way to enact effective change is to educate and empower women. Oftentimes, women don’t know what they are entitled to and what steps they can take to advance their position, Nagbe said.

The issue of land rights reaches further than the individual women affected, Massay argues.

“Having the security of women — having land rights for women — is having a security to the family, and to the entire society.”