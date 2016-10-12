Trial starts for shooting on campus

More than two years after the shooting at Seattle Pacific University, the trial for gunman Aaron Ybarra is under way and is expected to last five to six weeks, according to the state’s trial memorandum.

Opening arguments began on Monday, with 16 jurors – 12 main jurors and four alternates chosen from a pool of over 200. Tuesday saw witnesses take the stand, starting with SPU senior El-Bethel Kelemu. Other witnesses included alumni Jon Meis, who tackled and disarmed the suspect at the scene; Sarah Williams, who was shot inside Otto Miller Hall; Thomas Fowler, who suffered injuries from being in the line of fire when Lee was shot; and many others.

Ybarra is charged with the murder of Paul Lee in the first degree, three counts of attempted murder in the first degree and assault in the second degree for the June 5, 2014, shooting, resulting in the death of 19-year-old student Paul Lee and the injuries to two other students.

According to the state’s trial memorandum, each charge includes a special firearm allegation and an aggravator of destruction due to the foreseeable impact on the entire SPU community, not only the victim.

Now 29-year-old Ybarra has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and the defense trial brief states that “he was unable to engage in a meaningful determination of what was right versus what was wrong when he was in the full grip of his delusions and thought disorder during the shootings at Seattle Pacific University.”

In opening arguments as well as court documents, prosecutors are arguing that Ybarra’s decision to specifically target a school as having “the very foreseeable impact of plunging the entire community into a state of terror” and his advance preparation for this attack as reflecting “a cold depravity and disregard for the laws of our society.”

It states, “Although he was aware of his homicidal thoughts and despite his apparent access to mental health professionals, he told detectives that he chose to discontinue treatment and his medication.”

The factual summary of the defense trial brief discusses Ybarra’s childhood and adulthood as they pertain to mental health issues. As described in the defense summary, Ybarra showed indications of early childhood developmental issues, had been enrolled in school special education programs, had developed an obsession with the Columbine shootings and one of its shooters, Eric Harris, and has a history of mental disorders, therapy and psychiatric help and a briefly-noted attempt from his former therapist to have him involuntarily committed.

The Seattle Times reported in an article on Monday that Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Berliner told potential jurors that, while Washington doesn’t argue that Ybarra “is mentally ill to some degree,” he had intentionally discontinued therapy and taking his medication leading up to the shooting.

“Mentally ill is not legally insane,” Berliner said, according to the Times.

The article also states that Defense attorney Ramona Brandes told jurors “Ybarra’s mind ‘was in a dark and dangerous place,’” noting the hallucinations and delusions he had the day of the shooting.

As the trial continues, jury members will be taken to SPU to view the scene accompanied by King County Superior Court Judge Jim Rogers and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Berliner and defense attorney Ramona Brandes and under the supervision of the bailiff. The attorneys will not be allowed to discuss the case, and jurors will not be permitted to ask questions during the visit. The viewing is intended to help the jury understand the evidence given in court.

The University has offered no public comment this week as the trial has started, but has provided general alerts and updates on developments as well as resources such as the counseling center for students to reach out to.

On Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, an email was sent from Senior Vice President for Planning and Administration Donald W. Mortenson to remind students that the trial would be taking place and could lead to detailed coverage of the events and surveillance videos from June 5 being released via broadcast, print and social media.

In the email, Mortenson stated that “Because this will again be a painful moment for our community to relive, I wanted to give you advance notice of the upcoming proceedings and the impact they may have,” noting the Student Counseling Center as well as Dean of Students for Community Life Chuck Strawn as resources for those who want to speak with someone.

Mortenson stated that “as a community of faith, let us also continue to pray for the accused gunman and his family.” He also asked for continued prayers for the family and friends of Lee as well as the other victims, witnesses and “all those involved in the legal process,” as the trial continues to unfold.

Following the end of the 2015-2016 academic year, President Dan Martin sent an email to the SPU community on June 13 to inform them that the surveillance footage would be made public and released on June 14 by the City of Seattle and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office due to Washington’s public record laws, despite SPU’s “pursuit of a different conclusion within the courts.”

“It’s important for me to tell you this information ahead of time, as I know these images will have an emotional impact on our community,” Martin said in the email.

The Falcon plans to continue coverage of the trial as it progresses over the coming weeks.