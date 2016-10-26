Theater shares story of justice

At the tender age of eight, Stephen Newby began to play the piano.

“I’ve been at this a very long time and I’m always learning,” he said. “I am always curious, constantly intrigued.”

Having played several instruments throughout his education, Newby has known since high school that he wanted to pursue a career involving music, and he has fulfilled that dream at Seattle Pacific University.

Newby began teaching at SPU in 2004. He currently serves as an associate professor of music, director of composition, as well as the director of the Center for Worship.

In 1979, Newby published his first composition entitled “Faces in the Sky,” a song compiled through multi tracking. It received special recognition for high school students by the Detroit Free Press.

“That’s the moment I knew I wanted to write music,” he said.

This past spring, Newby was presented with yet another opportunity to do so.

He was approached by Valerie Curtis Newton, a professor at the University of Washington, about a prospective job through the Fifth Avenue Theatre’s “Adventure Musical Theater Educational Touring Company.”

Fifth Avenue’s educational touring company has aimed to bring quality productions to students throughout the state of Washington since its first tour in 1994.

“Adventure Musical Theater” musicals seeks to engage with student through a combination of storytelling, song and dance.

Local composers and writers create these productions while incorporating standards-based educational content.

So, when he looked into the job, he found a clear task.

Newby was to compose music for a story set in 1855, following the life of a young Charles Mitchell. The musical, “Free Boy: A True Story of Slave and Master,” follows Mitchell into the town of Olympia, Washington where he was a slave in the household of Surveyor-General James Tilton.

“I got the book, read through it and submitted my application,” Newby said “I didn’t hear from them for two or three weeks, but then they said, ‘we want you to come to this meeting’ and I got the commission.”

Newby sees the story as one of justice and a journey of reconciliation.

“Justice, liberation and freedom are part of what we [stand for] as Christians,” Newby said, “We are about liberation; we are about freedom. That’s why it’s important for [the audience] to listen to this story.”

Newby also speaks to the challenges that surrounded the process of composing this show. He emphasizes that one must approach the art and craft of composition differently when working with theater production.

When composing music, Newby never throws anything away, rather he puts it aside.

“There are a lot of good challenges; one of the challenges in theater is collaborative,” he said. “There are a lot of ideas coming to the table.”

“Free Boy: A Story of Master and Slave” will make its way throughout the state of Washington starting in February of 2017.

“Education programs such as the one at Fifth Ave give artists a chance to create new works,” Newby said. “It’s necessary because it gives artists uninterrupted space.”

Newby believes that musical theater is empowering because it allows the words on the page to come alive and speak holistically to the audience.

“There’s something about live performance that presses into the very marrow of our bones,” Newby said. “Theater is very present.”

Newby has written for theater productions since 1986, including six or seven acoustic and electronic scores.

He attributes many of his opportunities to do so to the University of Michigan where he completed his Doctor of Musical Arts in Compositions degree.

According to Newby, as actors look out and sing their lines, they become one with the audience. The community becomes part of what’s happening on the stage as the story comes to life.

“That’s one of the reasons I love teaching here at SPU,” Newby said. “I work with the next generation of artists — I get to see music going beyond the borders of my generation.”