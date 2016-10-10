Thai trio in close proximity to campus

It can be said that the Seattle Pacific University campus, and all who frequent it, are in a uniquely remarkable and delicious position.

There are not one, not two, but three excellent Thai restaurants all within a 0.6-mile radius of SPU: Jai Thai, Thai Fusion and Eat Thai, which recently replaced 1-2-3 Thai.

Pad Thai is an iconic Thai dish, which would lead a hungry, Thai-food lover to wonder where they can find the most flavorful, authentic version.

Of the three restaurants, Jai Thai is the farthest from campus, but it offers cordial customer service and a good plate of Pad Thai for $10.95. The interior of the building is aesthetically pleasing, with dark purple walls and rich Southeast Asian sculpture.

The Pad Thai comes out of the kitchen piping hot, with generous amounts of bean sprouts and julienned carrot atop a sizable serving of noodles, your protein of choice, green onion, crushed peanuts and egg. The sauce enrobing the dish is a light red and lightly flavored. One can detect, however, nutty notes from sesame oil, salty and savory notes from fish sauce and a pleasant sweetness from other natural flavors in the sauce.

With a tomato base instead of the more traditional tamarind, the recipe itself is fairly Americanized, rendering Jai Thai’s Pad Thai an excellent choice for those who have recently decided to partake in Thai cuisine. The two-star (out of five) dish is only slightly spicy, a good choice for those averse to extremely piquant foods.

Eat Thai is significantly closer to campus—a mere four-block walk along Nickerson. It is decorated in a modern fashion, with clean lines, bright pops of color and wooden accents.

The price of Pad Thai was highest of the three establishments, at $11.95 per plate, but the cost was appropriate as Eat Thai offers the largest portion size. The Pad Thai itself was laden with egg, chicken, carrot, fresh sprouts and green onion.

The noodles were very thin and long, drenched in a strongly tamarind-based spicy sauce, even as a two-star level dish. Compared to the other Pad Thai dishes tried, this dish had the strongest flavored sauce. While this dish was costly, its overall quality and volume rendered this dish a personal favorite.

If one is looking for spice, they ought to visit Eat Thai.

Thai Fusion is the closest of the three restaurants to SPU, at approximately a five-minute walking distance also down Nickerson. Like its competitors, it is artfully decorated; however, the dark wood and lightly colored accents, along with photographs and intricately painted wood discs decorating the walls, make this establishment especially notable.

The customer service was efficient and cordial, and the food was the most reasonably priced at $9.95 per plate. The Pad Thai had a tamarind base, with a deliciously sweet, mildly flavored sauce binding together a moderate portion of delicious noodles, chicken, egg, green onion and carrot. Despite a distinctly pleasant nuttiness and sweetness permeating the dish, the sauce was slightly bland.

Each establishment was uniquely decorated, with its own culinary take on an iconic dish.

While Eat Thai’s Pad Thai was a personal favorite, there seems to be a Pad Thai recipe for all palates in any one of the fine Thai restaurants near the SPU campus.