Tattoos, self expression not sin

“Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the LORD.” For those who aren’t familiar with this verse, it’s Leviticus 19:28 (NLT), found in the Old Testament of the Bible.

This particular verse has caused a lot of controversy, and it poses a problem: is tattooing a sin?

According to Pew Research Center, 40 percent of millennials have at least one tattoo, which indicates that tattoos are becoming more and more socially acceptable and popular among millennials.

A lot of people who have tattoos are also Christian. You can find tattooed Christians all over, in churches and even on the Seattle Pacific University campus.

Sophomore theatre performance major Kat Carlson, is among the many who are tattooed on campus.

“I do not think tattoos are sinful,” she says. “God gave us these bodies to live in them fully. We are temples of the Holy Spirit, and I cannot imagine God condemning us for marking our bodies if those markings are not against Scripture or crude.” She went on to say, “If we are glorifying God in any aspect of our lives such as marking our bodies, it is not a sin.”

Carlson and other Christians who have tattoos need not worry, tattoos are not sinful.

When picking apart that verse mentioned previously, one could be under the impression that tattoos are indeed a sin, but when context is taken into consideration, things look a bit different.

In this verse of Leviticus, God is telling Moses the laws to give to the people of Israel, not us.

Leviticus isn’t saying Christians of today can’t get tattoos. It’s saying the people of Israel, during that time, couldn’t get tattoos.

God gave the people of Israel these rules so they would be easily distinguishable from the others that were non-believers or those who worshiped idols.

Assistant Professor of Theological Studies Shannon Smythe explains that, “It is not the following of the law which provides our salvation.” She went on to explain that Levitical laws were given to the people of Israel by God so they could show others how to love and serve God.

Back in the day, this is what God asked of his people. This is not to say that the Old Testament rules should be disregarded, but instead understood with the proper context in mind.

Luckily for us, God isn’t just the God of the Jews anymore, but now also God of the Gentiles.

Since so many believe Christians take these rules to heart and use them to justify their judgment of others, it’s important to note that Leviticus also mentions the following: “Do not cut the hair at the sides of your head or clip off the edges of your beard.” Certainly the individuals accusing people that have tattoos of sinning have at least had their haircut or shaved their beard at some point in their life, so they are not fit to judge.

Tattoos are a way in which we express ourselves, and unless we mark ourselves with something that is blasphemous or something that may be hurtful to other people, God is not offended by our tattoos.

Christians aren’t supposed to judge one another; that is God’s job. Christians are called to accept everyone as they are and, like Mark 12:31 (NIV) says, “love your neighbor as yourself,” even if they are covered in tattoos.

Kailey is a senior journalism major.