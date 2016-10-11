Tattoos celebrate cancer survivors

“Don’t let cancer leave the last mark” rings the official slogan for a non-profit organization called Personal Ink or P.ink for short.

Starting in 2013, Noel Franus and a team of volunteers came together to create P.ink Day, a day devoted to helping breast cancer survivors with mastectomy scars cover them with tattoos.

P.ink Day started so breast cancer survivors with scars from mastectomies could look in the mirror and see their body as a canvas.

New York City’s Saved Tattoo Parlor was the launching site in 2013 with 10 participating artists and survivors. Three years later they have grown to operate in 14 North American cities with a total of 57 participating survivors and artists.

P.ink day occurs every October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Washington is new to the program of participating states this year. Two shops in Seattle make the list: Under the Needle Tattoo in Belltown and Madame Lazonga’s Tattoo in the heart of downtown Seattle.

“Tattooing is an art form that goes beyond showing talent, goes beyond being just art on a body,” Vera Lugo Audirac, one of the tattoo artists at Madame Lazonga’s Tattoo shop said. “It’s about giving back to the customer.”

P.ink Day is an all-volunteer based organization with every tattoo artist devoting their talents and resources to survivors. Many P.ink Day volunteers have received tattoos at a previous P.ink Day events or are the tattoo artists themselves. All artists have scar or mastectomy experience which provides comfort to the women who are getting tattooed.

Out of respect for the privacy of the quoted breast cancer survivors, their last names have been withheld from print.

Deanna, one of the women who received a tattoo from Madame Lazonga’s Tattoo on P.ink day, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer at the age of 39. She explored options that left her with several scars.

She had always wanted to cover the scars with tattoos, but it never felt like the right time. Upon hearing about P.ink Day back in 2013, she decided this was her chance.

“I decided to get my favorite flower, which someone gave me when I had my kids,” Deanna said. “Along with that, I also got a Celtic knot with three interlocking circles to represent cycles of life.”

Women who have had breast cancer typically have three decisions after they get a mastectomy: reconstruction of their breast(s), covering it with tattoos or nothing at all. For most, it can be difficult to look in the mirror and see the scars and for some, reconstruction isn’t a possibility.

“The goal for me was to use this negative experience and turn it into recognition of their courage and a celebration of their body,” Verita said, who did the artwork for Deanna’s tattoo.

As the owner of Madame Lazonga’s Tattoo shop, Vyvyn Lazonga has been tattooing breast cancer survivors since the 1980s. However, she said the concept didn’t catch on much until the 1990s with the creation of the internet allowed for clearer and more widespread understanding of what these women were experiencing.

Noting the enriching experience of creating art for survivors, Lazonga said, “I am just very grateful that I get to do this for these women.”

Personal Ink is dedicated to providing survivors with an alternative method of healing. They understand that mastectomies can destroy something that most women see as a vital part of being a woman, a part of their feminine identity.

“I get to become part of their lives,” Lazonga said. “I get to help them in their journey in replacing that negative energy with something affirming and positive.”