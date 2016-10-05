Students embrace year with pride

For many, whether incoming first-years or experienced members of the SPU community, the year begins with pride and enthusiasm for what lies ahead.

Transfer student and sophomore Ben Madlena shared his hopes for the coming year.

“Getting a variety of perspectives and meeting new people makes life so much more fun and rewarding,” Madlena said. “My hope for my time at SPU is to stretch myself as far as I can and get to know all kinds of people in both new and familiar environments.”

The 2016-2017 academic year is not just another ordinary one for SPU; 2016 marks 125 years since the school’s foundation. Originally named Seattle Pacific College, the school represented the institution of learning rooted in Christian values that Free Methodist pioneers ought to establish.

“Ever since I’ve been a student at SPU, I’ve felt nothing but an overwhelmingly strong sense of community,” junior Alia Zieg said. “I am excited for the year ahead to see how our new students grow and flourish to become a part of the SPU story.”

Since June 20, 1891, SPU has continued to form and grow into the leading Christian University that it has become today as named by U.S. News. President Dan Martin’s State of the University Address noted that the celebration of the school’s 125 year anniversary is a “unique moment” for the community to reflect on its past, acknowledge the present and strive for continued growth in the future.

One way of celebrating the community is the newly-implemented “Falcon Thursdays.” Each Thursday, students are encouraged to sport their SPU gear around campus to show pride for their school.

If students run into Talon the Falcon on Falcon Thursdays, they have the opportunity to receive free accessories and T-shirts and to take a photo that may be featured on SPU’s Instagram account.

New students were welcomed on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to begin orientation week and become familiar with their new home. A group of returning students who were on campus for the Student Leadership Development Committee’s 2016 Leadership Conference volunteered to help first-years settle into their living quarters.

Each day of orientation week was filled with plenty of activities and opportunities to build community and promote school pride. On the second day of orientation, students gathered for a pep rally and marched to the women’s soccer match against Saint Martin’s University. The crowd, a spirited sea of maroon, included over 550 students cheering the ladies on to a 4-0 victory.

That Saturday, new students had the opportunity to attend a City Quest mission. Unique to Seattle Pacific, City Quest is designed to give students the chance to go beyond the school’s borders into the city of Seattle to serve those in need and engage the culture around them.

More recently, the Hues of SPU Run, held on Friday, Sept. 30, was open for all members of the Seattle Pacific community to take part in. Students showed their pride as various sports teams, clubs and even residence halls ran alongside one another to the finish.

These events begin a landmark year for Seattle Pacific University. As students fall into the routine of classes, clubs, sports and co-curriculars, they are encouraged to wear SPU pride on their sleeve (quite literally) and gear up for a memorable year.