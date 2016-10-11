Students build relationships, community

One of the defining aspects of a student’s experience at Seattle Pacific University is the sense of community and friendship among one another.

On-campus living is one way of creating community, where resident advisers work to create a feeling of closeness and acceptance among residents.

First-year Kathlyn Buzitis strolls through the world of “Alice in Wonderland” each time she walks around her new home on the fourth floor of Hill Hall.

On the second floor of Ashton Hall, first-year Kimberly Satre says that she feels a strong sense of community. Satre’s RA, junior Carolyn Bolling, encourages the girls to keep their doors open so that floormates can freely come by and visit.

Bolling decorated the hall with blue paper and stars to create an “outer space” theme for her girls. To get to know one another, this floor bonded over watching the “High School Musical” movie series together.

In Moyer Hall, students gather together every Monday to go to Gwinn for a hall-wide event called Moyer Mondays.

“I like that we are all very intentional about spending time with one another,” first-year Kaitlyn Anderson said.

Each residence hall also has the opportunity to go on a retreat during the month of October at SPU’s Camp Casey located in Fort Casey State Park on Whidbey Island. The first retreat combined Emerson and Arnett halls, referred to as “Emernett” on Oct. 8 and 9.

Students from these halls enjoyed one very full day of games, bonding exercises, skits, worship and more. Upon arriving, many students took advantage of the free time and explored the historical Casey forts.

Later in the evening, residence halls were divided into floors and given 15 minutes to create an original skit to perform in front of the judges and peers. While some crumbled under the pressure, first-year Matthew Li gave a standout performance through the utilization of “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, earning him “Best Performer of the Night.”

At night students have the opportunity to gather together for a time of fellowship through worship and song. For many, this was a highlight of the night and an opportunity to reflect on who God is, while enjoying the company of one another.

Junior Ben Callan, who attended the “Emernett” retreat, described the weekend as a time in which he felt most connected to the people around him. He explained that, “Things are starting to come together with the relationships we have been forming.”

Junior Lauren Wolbaum recalls her first-year retreat with fondness.

“I think it’s a beneficial part of dorm life,” she said. “Spending time with your floormates outside of SPU helps you really get to know who they are, for better or for worse.”

Every year hall retreats serve as a space for students to try new things, make new friends and create lasting memories. With the start of a new year comes the start of lasting relationships.

Whether it be through welcoming activities, floor bonding or retreats, students are encouraged to build relationships with one another by engaging with and building upon the SPU legacy of community and friendship.