SPU women’s soccer wins three in GNAC

The Seattle Pacific women’s soccer team overcame a 1-0 deficit and beat Simon Fraser 2-1 last Thursday, Sept. 29, with goals from senior forward Maddie Krauss and sophomore midfielder Emma Young. This is the Falcons’ fourth win from the last five games played.

The team had just come off of a strong win against Saint Martin’s University by a score of 4-0. With these two wins the Falcons are now 3-1-0 in league play (6-2-1 overall).

Fraser found the net early with a goal in the first minute of play, made by their leading goal scorer Emma Pringle.

Fraser continued their strong start of the game by forcing Falcons’ junior goalkeeper Molly Stinson to make a total of nine saves.

The Falcons equalized in the 23rd minute with a well-placed shot from Krauss. After chasing a loose ball near Fraser’s net, Krauss blasted a 20-yard shot straight to back of the goal.

The game-winning shot came right before the end of the first half in the 42nd minute. Young gave the Falcons the victory with an easy tap in, following a poor defensive clearance. It was Young’s first collegiate goal.

“There was a shaky start to the game, but we responded well after the other team scored and kept improving from there on out,” team captain and junior defender Maddy Booster said.

By the second half of the game, the Falcons could already taste victory as they were hot on the heels of their winning shot.

“Similar to the Simon Fraser game, we didn’t come out quite as strong as we wanted to,” Stinson said. “Both our losses were close, good battles. But, naturally, it’s not where we wanted to be: obviously we wanted to come out on top on the GNAC.”

“Overall we feel like we will be the best when it counts the most,” Stinson added.

According to the team, the biggest challenge they have faced this season is not one particular challenge, but smaller ones, such as finding new starters and integrating the first-years, who have much to offer.

According to Booster, “having lost the seniors along with their leadership and talent is certainly a challenge,” but she is assured that it is nothing that can’t be overcome.

“Everyone’s meshing really well,” she added.

The team hopes to win GNAC this season, which would result in an automatic seat into the NCAA playoffs.

The women’s soccer team will visit Central Washington next Tuesday.