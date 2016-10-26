SPU unsucceful on road

It was a disappointing weekend for the Seattle Pacific women’s volleyball team as they returned home from their road games in Oregon with losses to both Concordia last Thursday, and Western Oregon last Saturday.

“We are not where we would have hoped and liked to have been [this season],” junior libero Sophie Kuehl said. “We have a lot of room to grow and learn, and I think this season is showing us that.”

The Falcons (8-12, 4-8 GNAC) came out sharp in the second set against the Concordia Cavaliers (12-8, 8-4 GNAC) after having a rough start in the opening set. SPU turned a 5-5 tie into a 14-5 advantage after running off nine straight points.

The Cavaliers then began climbing back and ran off the final five points of the set, the last two kills hit by senior outside-hitter Brenna Huwe.

“I think we took the lead too much for granted,” sophomore setter Symone Tran said. “We all became too relaxed and assumed that we didn’t need to work as hard since we were up by so much.”

Coming back from the break Seattle Pacific worked hard to build a 15-12 lead in the third set, but Concordia ran off six straight points to put themselves at a 18-15 lead, and they never trailed after that, sweeping the Falcons.

Huwe led Concordia’s two other players in double-digit kills while for the Falcons Tran had 27 assists and Kuehl had a team-high of 11 digs. Senior outside hitter Lexi Biondi also added nine kills along with first-year middle blocker Abbey Lautenbach who hit .444 (5 kills-1 error-9 attacks). Scores were 25-14, 26-24, 25-22.

“We got stuck in a few rotations and just couldn’t get through them fast enough,” Kuehl said. “When we did get a pass up, we struggled sometimes executing offensively. It honestly came down to our mentality.”

Junior outside hitter Colleen Hannigan stepped into the starting lineup this weekend in place of injured teammate first-year outside-hitter Gabby Oddo, and led the Falcons with 10 kills and hit a .292 (10 kills-3 errors-24 attacks).

“[Hannigan] has been doing great all season,” Head Coach Chris Johnson said. “She played really well [during the match against Concordia].”

Seattle Pacific then headed over to Monmouth, Oregon to face Western Oregon (8-11, 5-7 GNAC) in the New P.E. Building.

While sophomore middle blocker Shaun Crespi recorded the 200th block of her career and Biondi powered through 13 kills, it wasn’t enough to hold back the Wolves as they defeated the Falcons, 1-3, with scores of 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22.

“This past week was really hard for us because we did lose [Oddo], our main outside-hitter,” Tran said. “It’s been difficult to adjust and get used to playing next to different people since we’ve had the same starting lineup for at least half of the season.”

It was a rocky start early in the match as the Wolves took the first two sets, and it wasn’t until the third set where the Falcons began to push back to take set three with 19 kills. Leading all the way through, with the exception of one tie, SPU hit .250 in the third set.

But the Wolves put an end to Seattle Pacific’s attempt of a comeback as they snapped an 8-8 tie in the fourth set and continued to extend their lead all the way to the final game-winning kill by redshirt sophomore outside-hitter Amanda Short.

“The more we practice [the different rotations and serve receive rotations], the more comfortable and confident we will be in it,” Kuehl said. “It’s all about the chemistry out there, so the more we can achieve that, the better.”

The Falcons will return home this week to take on Central Washington on Thursday, Oct. 26, as well as Northwest Nazarene on Saturday, Oct. 28. Both games will take place in Royal Brougham Pavilion, starting at 7 p.m.