SPU places in top ten at invitational

The cross country meet on Sept. 24 at the Saint Martin’s Invitational in Lacey, Washington, showcased the Seattle Pacific women’s cross country team’s power while the men’s team struggled on the difficult course. The women’s team came in first place overall, placing eight runners in the top ten. The men’s team did not fare as well, coming in eighth while placing only one runner in the top ten.

Sophomore runner Chynna Phan, who placed seventh overall with a time of 19:04.6, was very impressed with the women’s team performance in the 5,000 meters race.

“Going into the meet we knew that we were expected to do well,” Phan said. “Our coaches talked to us beforehand about having all maroon up front and that’s exactly what happened.”

For Phan, this race was unlike any other race she had run before.

“Right from the beginning, I was surrounded by my teammates,” she said. “Everywhere I looked was maroon. It was a really cool feeling to sweep a race like that. Without all of the other teams filling the gaps between our first and last runner, we were able to see each other the whole time, which was really encouraging.”

After making it to Nationals last year, this dominance is a great indicator of the women’s cross country team’s trajectory this season. The top finisher was junior Mary Charleson, who placed second with a time of 18:01.7.

“We have a great team this year,” Phan continued. “One of our coaches heard someone say that this is the best team we’ve ever had. Everyone is so driven and so willing to work hard for each other and I’m excited to see how far that’s going to get us.”

As for the men’s team, Chynna Phan’s brother, first-year Jesse Phan, felt the invitational results were not quite what they expected.

“We didn’t perform or place exactly how we wanted to, but we were missing one or two of our guys and few of us have been dealing with some minor injuries,” he said.

The only men’s runner who placed in the top ten in the 8,000 meters race was junior Ben Halladay, at number nine.

“It’s not only his [Halladay’s] race times that have been really impressive this season, but even during preseason and in practice now he has been working so hard and is extremely dedicated,” Jesse Phan said.

Although the Saint Martin’s meet was not an ideal start, there has been great improvement within the men’s team from last season to this season. Jesse Phan has a sense of great optimism for the remainder of the meets.

“I really believe that our team can do a lot better than last year; it’s just a matter of getting all of our guys healthy and staying focused for these next three weeks,” he said.

The Phan siblings both felt that the teams performed admirably, but said that there is plenty of room to improve.

The Saint Martin’s Invitational proved to be a good opportunity for the teams to test their abilities in preparation for the Western Washington Classic, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bellingham’s East Lake Padden Park.