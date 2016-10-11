SPU hosts Crowder, acclaimed artist

The giddiness in Seattle Pacific’s Royal Brougham Pavilion was almost palpable despite the gloomy weather all day. The room buzzed with random snippets of conversation and reminiscing between people of all ages.

“So are you an alum of SPU?” was a recurring refrain throughout the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, when SPU hosted David Crowder as part of the Grand Reunion events. An estimated 1,400 students and alumni gathered for the Saturday night concert, standing on carpeted square tiles that covered up the basketball court floor.

SPU hosted welcome-back events for alumni throughout the weekend in honor of its 125 year anniversary.

At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday Tom Dalton, a tribal representative of the Tlingit tribe, came out to the totem pole near Beegle Hall wearing a traditional black and red cloak and a white Native American headdress for a rededication ceremony.

Dalton reflected on his own schooling at SPU and the tremendous blessings his education has afforded him throughout his life.

After singing a few traditional canoeing songs, he said that, ultimately, what comes from your heart is more important than what you learn in school, and he ended in gratitude saying, “You honor me to be here, out in our liquid sunshine,” referring to the light rain that lasted all day.

At 4 p.m. a new white poplar tree, which originated from the ancient one in Tiffany Loop, was planted near Peterson Hall. There, President Dan Martin emphasized its symbolic heritage, ultimately saying that it would serve as a reminder of the university’s founding principles and values for another 125 years.

But the Crowder concert was what everyone had been waiting for, serving as the climax to a powerful weekend.

Crowder, the grammy-nominated Texan artist, refers to his latest genre-blending efforts as “swamp-pop.” His newest album, “American Prodigal,” released on Sept. 23, combines traditional organic instrumentation—banjos, guitars, pianos, violin—with deep house beats, hip-hop bass lines, electronic flourishes and freakouts.

People were popcorn-crunching and Snapchatting when the lights finally went dim and an opening video preceded the first act, flagshipping the university’s core values and dreams for innovation and creativity in every field of study.

Evan Egerer, an SPU alum, opened the show banging and hitting his guitar, his biggest asset being his vibrant energy and presence. As a solo performer, he employed looped percussion and harmonies, which were plagued by glitches in tempo and an eager crowd that tried hard to follow and clap along, but failed miserably all the same.

But Egerer was a good sport about the whole thing, still managing to get the crowd involved, at one point asking “Anyone from 5th Hill here?” to which a section roared “Yeah!”

The second half of his set went well, and he closed with a beautiful ballad while the crowd turned on their phone flashlights, swaying left and right.

After that, Tedashii, a hip-hop artist who mostly explores Christian themes in his lyrics, got everyone on their feet and many up in front of the stage. He and his two fellow performers made sure the bass was thick and the tracks fresh.

Young and old alike were waving their hands in the air, and worship had a whole new meaning and hip-hop context.

“I just wanna keep the main thing the main thing,” Tedashii said half-way through the performance, referring to his faith in Jesus Christ.

But the most moving part of the whole evening was when Tedashii discussed his suffering and doubt that he experienced after losing his best friend, grandmother and one-year-old son. He sang a song for them, resting in the haunting refrain “I don’t wanna be alone,” while bitter-sweet subterranean chords underscored his pain.

He closed singing a rendition of “Amazing Grace,” leaving the stage as everyone sang for themselves, as if he wanted to deflect the applause and direct people’s gaze toward heaven.

After another brief video, Crowder took to the stage amidst loud cheers and applause. He wore his now-signature trucker hat, a white button-up shirt, dark jeans, white high-tops and, of course, his legendary beard.

The man is a strange wonder and has long had a reputation in the Christian music world as the eclectic, imaginative oddball. During his set, he proved why.

Crowder combined elements of folk, electronica, hip-hop, rap, rock and the blues, and the sound that resulted was explosive, energizing and flat-out loud.

What often happens in loud concert scenarios is regrettable—all specific texture and dynamics are lost to a wall of sound that obscures and blurs everything together. But whoever was in charge of sound for the evening did a tremendous job preventing this problem.

Crowder’s voice in particular was incredibly clear even among the cluttered seven-piece band. It was raspy, zippy, breathy and goatish in the loveliest way, as uniquely expressive as it is on his records.

The smoke machines gave the impression that the music was coming straight out of the marshes of the bayou, “swamp-pop” in its own foggy element.

The man in the limelight was down-to-earth, and his Southern hospitality and humor made the crowd feel connected. At one point a crowd member shouted “I love you!” to which Crowder responded, “Sounds like a strong commitment so early in the evening,” and the laughter and joy were contagious.

Though the majority of the concert was spent singing happy, noisy Christian anthems, Crowder’s set also made room for tender moments. It seemed the whole crowd was singing for what must be one of the biggest hits in Christian music history, John Mark McMillan’s “How He Loves,” which transitioned smoothly into Crowder’s own hit, “Come As You Are.”

Capping off a memorable day and weekend celebrating the university’s history, Crowder and his band ensured people would go home with the curious sensation of somehow being simultaneously exhausted and re-energized.