SPU battles extreme conditions

The Western Washington Classic on Saturday, Oct. 8, was made especially challenging for the Seattle Pacific cross country team by severe elements; runners had to battle against sickness and pounding sideways rain with howling wind. Despite this, there were breakout performances for both men’s and women’s cross country.

“The conditions were very extreme with high winds and a torrential downpour,” said Sarah Macdonald, a senior runner from Tucson, Arizona.

“There were a few spots with awkward footing and some tight turns where a lot of people fell,” first-year runner Danny Provo, from Missoula, Montana, added.

“It was pretty cold and really rainy and windy yesterday, so that made the race a little more difficult. Also, the rain turned the course to mud, so there were a few spots in the course that were fairly slippery,” Provo said.

The women’s cross country team was able to hold down fifth place with 122 points and only one runner in the top 10. Sarah Macdonald was the breakout runner, finishing 4th in the Women’s 6 Kilometer race, leading the way with a time of 21:46.0.

“Sarah Macdonald had a really incredible race,” Provo said.

Although the team performance was not as dominant as it was in the Saint Martin’s Invitational, it was still very impressive with nine runners placing in the top 100.

“The meet was a great chance to show up and run a conference preview with teams that we will see and compete against in two weeks.” Macdonald said. “It was a positive day for our team in general because we have been dealing with sickness on our team for the last week. We had a couple performances that were really positive and some gaps that can be filled in and get us closer to Simon Fraser and and Alaska Anchorage.”

The men’s cross country team was not able to crack the top ten in team or individual scores, but was able to accomplish their goal of beating Saint Martin’s, avenging their loss at the Saint Martin’s Invitational. Ben Halladay pulled ahead again for the men’s team, finishing 35th with a time of 32:53.0. It was Halladay’s best-ever time in a 10K WWU race.

“The team did pretty good. We really wanted to beat Saint Martin’s since we lost to them two weeks ago, and we were successful in doing that, so we were pretty excited,” said Provo.

In addition to accomplishing their team goal, Jesse Phan another first-year SPU runner, had a breakout performance.

“He ran a personal best for 8K in the middle of the 10K, even with slow race conditions,” noted Provo.

“I am just hoping that we can get over the sickness and injuries that we’ve been dealing with, and that we can race well as a team at conference in two weeks. For some of the guys this will probably be their last college cross country race, so it would be cool to help them go out with a bang,” said Provo.

Both men’s and women’s teams are hoping to use the next two weeks to recover and get ready for the end of the season.

“It will be cool to see what we can accomplish two weeks from now at GNACs [Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships],” a hopeful Danny Provo said.

For the women’s team especially, the real season starts now. Macdonald says that they are ready: “We have been thinking about post-season since the day practice started. Cross country is a season of minimal races. We have to learn the most we can from each race and learn to run well as a team quickly because of how fast Championship season approaches. We have high expectations for ourselves and are prepared to fulfill them.”