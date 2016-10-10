SIFF presents animated short films, creativity

Eighteen years ago, executive producer of ACME Filmworks Ron Diamond set out to curate and produce a compilation of animated short films, entitled the Animation Show of Shows.

While touring the program at the world’s finest animation schools and studios in the early 2000s, Diamond felt there was something missing.

“I wanted to bring this show to the public,” Diamond said: “I wanted them to become inspired and excited about these films.”

In 2015, a kickstarter campaign launched to fund a film festival that could reach audiences across the nation. Today, the feature presentation is in the early season of its second year of being presented to the public.

On Friday, Oct. 7, The 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows opened at the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF)’s Cinema Egyptian on Capitol Hill.

The night’s program included 16 terse, yet dynamic, animated films with international contributors. Ranging wide in style, the show astounded with hand-drawn, stop-motion and computer generated imagery work.

Featuring artists from around the world, the presentation highlighted issues of family relations, internal turmoil, joy, sadness, grief, hope and everything in between.

Audience members were even given exclusive access to two live interviews via Skype with Academy-Award-winning-short-film-artist Patrick Osborne from New York, as well as Daniela Sherer from Tel Aviv, Israel.

The two artists provided insight to their creative process and the challenges with which they dealt.

While all films presented Friday evening evoked thought and conversation, a few films stood out as particularly remarkable.

Osborne’s newest animation “Pearl” struck a cord as it delved into the journey of a music-oriented-father-daughter relationship. Beautifully designed and powerfully executed, the film saw the transition of a musician and single father traveling across country with his young daughter, to the daughter’s father-inspired stardome years later.

“Pearl”’s well-timed and visually-stunning delivery concocted the perfect formula for an appealing animated short film that ultimately explores the delicate balance of life, love and finding the way home.

Another short film deserving of a spot on the honorable mentions list was the comedic and highly relatable film “Afternoon Class,” created by animator Seoro Oh of South Korea.

The film depicted a student attempting to stay awake in class despite the overwhelming heaviness of slumber that came over his entire class. Using drama and humor to provide insight into the world of a student and the various pressures it entails, Oh kept the audience laughing throughout his film.

A clear crowd-pleaser, it’s no wonder that “Afternoon Class” holds the Special Jury Prize in the student competition from the Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival.

With a different hold on the audience, the last film of the night ended the sequence with a powerful, exquisite punch.

Chloe Alliez’s “All Their Shades,” examined the alluring and enigmatic nature of women through a lens of sarcasm. The Belgium-based artist revealed the absurdity of stereotypes and reveled in the fact that there are indeed many reasons to love women.

The turning point came at the very end when the film revealed its narrator to also be a woman, equalizing a homosexual dialouge and establishing that love is love.

Also worth noting is “About a Mother” by Moscow-based artist Dina Velikovskaya. Reaching into the depths of motherhood and inspired by her own mother, Velikovskaya illustrated the raw and enduring love of a mother with simple black and white lines.

Among other films, “MANOMAN” created by artist Simon Cartwright was an engrossingly dark film that captured the surplus of unbridled masculinity. Through aggressive and rampant claymation, the audience was left with a sense of unapologetic intrigue.

The 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows excavates personal narratives that speak into what it means to be human. The films take the audience on an ambitious journey, one of discussion and eagerness to understand.

Diamond ardently believes in the empowering stories that lie within animation.

“I have seen positive responses thus far,” Diamond said. “I love having the chance to show people films they might not ever get to see elsewhere because that might be the film that inspires them.”

The 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows runs at SIFF Cinema Egyptian through Oct. 12.