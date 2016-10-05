Senate covers ground rules, budget

Senate passed one proposal to make changes to a 2016-2017 campus organization budget at their first meeting on Monday evening in addition to discussing upcoming on-campus events, as the 2016-2017 academic year is now in full swing.

Oddly enough, the request to change the budget was for Senate itself.

The motion to adopt discussion on the finalization of the minor change request to the 2016-2017 senate budget was passed with a unanimous “I” as well as hand-raising to be more inclusive, as SPU has taken greater accountability for improving inclusion and accessibility on-campus.

Executive Vice President Mara Kramer requested an additional $50 increase from the approved $250 for the Senate budget due to the cost of binders for all Senate members, and the request was passed.

With her platform, Kramer also addressed how Senate plans to extend their influence to the larger student body and how each senator plans to connect to their constituency.

In response to Kramer, Academic Senator for the School of Arts and Sciences and for the divisions of Social and Behavioral Sciences senior Joelle Morris discussed how she personally works to reach her constituency, outlining an email she sent to reach out to faculty in her divisions. She went on to stress how important it is to make both students and faculty more aware of Senate’s function and encouraged her fellow senators to reach out as well.

In other Senate business, on Monday they established:

Group will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday instead of 8 p.m.

-Yoga club will be a free event on Monday nights 7-8 p.m., and sign-ups will be on the Orgsync page.

-ORP will be hosting a few different events including “Mug Monday” and a hike to Annette Lake.

-ASSP is offering discounted tickets for Sounders College Night and they will go on sale this Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Uni-Com Desk.

-This year “In-Context” will be a six-week series encouraging students to engage in discussions that will aid in knowing and understanding diverse perspectives.

-Intercultural Retreat has been moved to fall quarter and is open to all students and those who participated in Early Connections.

-Senate is in the process of organizing proposals for non-financial related topics and the “student concern” folder has changed to “student perspective” so that student voices can be heard, but Senate must follow up with them.

-ASSP President Lola Sosanya invites students to her newly-established event entitled, The State of Association, intended to be a consistent event on a quarterly basis. The first of those events will be on Nov. 2 in the Gazebo room to address any student concerns. Students can expect further information via OrgSync or email.

The State of the Association is a unique event that Sosanya thinks “[will be] a good opportunity to not only connect with students and create more and consistent communication and dialogue, but also to even strike up interest in what we do and what your presence looks like on-campus.”