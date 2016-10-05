Run builds community

Students, staff and faculty members took their marks in white t-shirts and colorful headbands at the starting line in Tiffany Loop on Friday, Sept. 30 for the Hues of SPU run, SPU’s version of a color run.

The run acted as an activity to celebrate the first week of school and bring together the community, all while a crowd of people stormed around campus, getting covered in bright, colored powder.

While participants ran through the course, music blasted from the loop and their white t-shirts became less and less white as event volunteers threw powder at them.

Unlike other color runs that are for fundraising and family sport, SPU’s run is geared toward bringing the university’s community together.

“You think about Hues of SPU…the breath of individuals we have here from all different walks of life and different stories were blending together and creating this community,” President Dan Martin said. “That’s what it’s all about. The great celebration of unity.”

Following the run, the event featured a photo booth and a free cup of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, courtesy of Sodexo, while SPU alum nus and DJ Jacob Zimmer played music for the crowd to dance along to.

The event made first-year Melanie Andrade feel more welcomed to the community.

“I could feel all the people’s energy, and I feel like I can just go around and ask anyone to take a picture together,” Andrade said.

The event was something first-year Aaron Lumpkin says he has never experienced in the past but would do again.

“Our whole floor ran together,” Lumpkin said. “Just being able to push these guys, push our limits and push what we could do. It was a cool bonding experience. I would do this again next year.”

According to SPU’s Vice President for Student Life Jeff Jordan, the event started fall quarter of last year with a number of SPU community members, including Martin.

“My family and another family participated in a Color Run in Downtown Seattle in May of 2015 on Mother’s Day,” Martin said. “We had a blast doing it. It was just a great community builder. I talked to Dr. Jordan and Adam Finch, and wanted to do something different when students come back.”

Intramurals Program Manager Finch, says the name was the result of much brainstorming by a number of individuals.

“Vice President for Student Life Jeff Jordan thought it was a good, creative combination,” Finch said. “We wanted it to be a name unique to SPU that would also speak to the diversity of people, ideas and the literal colors being used in the run.”

The event will be something senior Jared Dang will miss next year.

“I think it definitely does help to build a community and just bond with your floor and friends.”

Resident Adviser of the second floor of Moyer Hall Destinee Nelons, believes the Hues of SPU Run can encourage people to be more aware of diversity and build a community in the future.

“It’s fun and it’s building our community in a strong way because once we are done we feel accomplished, and we are with all of our peers that just did it,” Nelons said. “Everybody is here together. We can see more of our community [and] people that we wouldn’t necessarily see in our everyday life walking to class or whatever we are doing.”