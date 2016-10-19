Rare courses offer unique experiences

Students at Seattle Pacific University are offered many new opportunities from learning how to survive in the wilderness or how to play guitar, to trying out martial arts or executing a new style of dance.

No matter the dream, SPU has courses to guide students there.

When it comes to elective classes, SPU has no shortage of interesting topics such as Beginning Voice or Fantasy and Science Fiction. But what about those unique, niche electives that often go unnoticed in the rush to sign up for all those major classes?

The Health and Human Performance category in SPU’s catalog is a great place to find these out-there classes. The classes there include hidden gems like Martial Arts, Backpacking, Introduction to Ballet, or Fencing, taught by a wide range of knowledgeable professors.

The Introduction to Ballet course was first introduced to SPU in 2013, and covers the introduction to ballet technique and discipline through warm-ups, exercises and movement combinations. Donna Isobel, the professor of Introduction to Ballet, as well as other dance classes offered by SPU, such as Introduction to Dance and Dance Techniques: Modern and Jazz, has been teaching at SPU for 12 years.

“[Ballet] offers a creative outlet for students to express their personalities in a safe environment [and] helps increase self-esteem and confidence through mastering of new skills,” Isobel says, on why students should take a ballet class.

Isobel says she has received many positive student responses over the years about the class, from students reaffirming their love for the arts to enjoying the workout that dancing provides.

“Over the 10 week course, I grew to love the class and learned so much from it,” Cole Zieser, who took the class during spring quarter of the 2015-2016 school year, says. “Professor Isobel herself is extremely personable; she genuinely cares about the success of each of her students.”

Trevor Burden, who also took the class that same quarter, says that “I felt like I’d really gotten a good introduction to an art that I know takes years and years to master, and it left me wanting to sign up for studio dance classes.”

“[It] offers a way to improve strength and flexibility, which helps to keep muscles and joints healthy while keeping both the body and brain active,” Isobel says. The class also gives students a new awareness of their body, helping to improve posture and balance.

Music is another area of study that many people wish they could partake in. How many times have you heard or seen the phrase, “I wish I could play an instrument”?

One doesn’t need to be a music major to explore musicality. The music department offers everything from voice lessons to Beginning Keyboard or Fundamentals of Music.

Julian Catford has been teaching at SPU for 15 years and has taught Beginning and Intermediate Folk Guitar for about 10. The beginning class is designed for students who have never played guitar before, and covers skills such as basic chords, strumming patterns and simple note playing and reading, among other topics.

On the benefits of learning to play a musical instrument, Catford says, “playing music has been shown to help with many parts of the brain and working both hemispheres as well as being fun and something you can do alone or with others, and for the rest of your life.”

Though there is no written homework, Catford expects students to practice for at least a half hour daily. The end goal of the class is for students to be able to play a number of basic pop and folk tunes, along with some blues and scales.

“It’s like learning to golf or some other motor skill,” Catford says. “You need to work at it daily and gradually get better.”

Whether one is interested in dancing or music, hiking or rock climbing, there’s an intriguing and unique elective at SPU for everyone to try.