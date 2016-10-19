Narrative essential to film adaptions

I still remember the first time I watched Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001) when I turned 13 – yes, I had to wait until I was actually 13. I had read all the books, so you can imagine my excitement. My four older siblings eagerly sat me down on the couch and pressed play, knowing I would never be the same.

The experience was exhilarating, seeing characters I had until then only imagined being realized in the flesh. They had gravitas and presence, and the visuals were as breathtaking and expansive as I had hoped they’d be. The plot was altered slightly, but I hardly cared. It was too epic for me to care.

So what is it that makes a good film adaptation in the first place? Is it narrative accuracy? Can two vastly differing mediums really be compared in the way we often expect them to be? I brought these questions to fellow SPU students.

“I want [the film] to follow the book as closely as possible,” first-year Jennifer Sandoval answered, and she seems to speak for many of the students on campus.

Others agreed that narrative accuracy is essential for a good adaptation, often justifying their opinion by describing the frustrations that arise in watching movies that ignore parts of the book.

These are valid concerns. Think of the nitpicking that constantly goes on in your head when seeing a film adaptation of a book you loved. It’s almost as if you can’t actually watch the movie anymore because every little thing that seems even slightly off rubs you in the wrong way, and you will usually leave the theater utterly disappointed, even betrayed.

But others around campus voiced different views. Lindsey Nelson, a sophomore, cited Disney’s renditions of Hans Christian Andersen’s “Grimm’s Fairy Tales,” such as “The Little Mermaid” (1989) and even the original “Cinderella” (1950), stories that were changed for the sake of a younger, broader audience, but ended up being extremely successful in their own right.

It’s a telling reminder: turns out some of the most beloved Disney films of all time dramatically altered their source material. So what can we learn from this? Why aren’t more people complaining?

I would argue that it is because many adaptations serve as imaginative reinterpretations that make up for shifts in the original plot in some cinematic way, that is, through the actual elements of film: colors, lighting, kinetics, shapes, sounds and musical scores, acting, etc.

Think of how the trademark, the most viral and contagious aspect of many Disney films, often comes through songs. Millions of Americans — including myself — grew up singing “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl.” Regardless of whether or not people remember specific chronological plot points, they continue to look back and take pleasure in the songs and can often vividly recall the visual experiences connected to them.

This emphasizes the fact that auditory and visual details act as unique expressive capabilities, particular to film as its own medium. These elements demand that movie-adaptations become totally fresh and much more sensory-based and experiential in two hours than the books they are based on. We don’t just imagine Gandalf — we actually get to hear the compassion and empathy in his voice and can visually process Frodo’s desperation and loneliness.

In other words, we are totally drawn into the moment because that’s just what good films — not just good adaptations — tend to do successfully, creating a unique world that we inhabit for a short time.

This takes us to the essential distinction, but one overlooked far too often: ultimately, books and movies are not the same thing, and they cannot be compared as such. Sounds obvious enough, but this distinction implies that we should accept them as two vastly differing mediums, with separate natural qualities, expressive powers and limitations, and judge them accordingly.

But here’s the catch: not only do books and film differ in their expressive powers, but the qualities of film, because they are many, have a resulting interactive potential lacking in books.

For example, musical scores might not need to be overly dramatic or sentimental if the actors can carry a scene and authentically communicate those emotions. Or a film might have a happier, lighter script that frees the color-palette from needing to emphasize that tone through warmer colors. It allows things space to breathe a little.

These dynamic, interweaving qualities of film are perhaps the most difficult for directors to oversee and steer toward a unified vision, but I’d suggest how well this is accomplished can make or break an adaptation. How successful an adaptation is depends on how well the overarching vision of the original matches and then translates from medium to medium.

So should directors of movie adaptations abandon all prudence and go wild in the name of creative freedom and integrity? Certainly not. Instead first-year Emma Walton offered a terse, eloquent solution. “It’s about capturing the spirit of the book.”

Bingo. For all my philosophical hopscotching I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Of course, this is much easier said than done. When asked about adaptations they thought weren’t up to par, students cited “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (2010), and “The Hunger Games” (2012), the former erring as a failure in capturing the quirky tone that made the original great, the latter in following the text too literally.

So what’s left when film adaptations are either too faithful and not faithful enough to the book? The question loops back to a key insight made by film critic Tasha Robinson in the 2012 A.V. Club article titled “What makes a good book-to-film adaptation?”

“What makes a good book-to-film adaptation is a good discussion topic, but for filmmakers, it should probably come second to ‘What makes a good film, and how do I get there from this material?’”

Anthony is a junior communications major.