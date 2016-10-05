Letter from the Editor-in-Chief

As a junior at Seattle Pacific University, I strive to push my limits, think critically, excel in my studies and practice wholesome living.

As a student journalist, I am dedicated to shedding light on important issues, presenting balanced arguments and making meaning clear to audiences.

As the Editor-in-Chief of The Falcon, my goal for the year is simply to gain understanding.

Of course I plan on using the position I have and the privilege it bears to provide a platform for people to share their voice, but I’m not naive enough to think that I am the one giving anyone their voice.

Individuals each have their own unique voice and story behind it, and they deserve to be heard and, even further, to be understood.

Last year many students, some of whom were from groups who felt underrepresented and even silenced on campus, had a chance to be heard but hardly a chance to be understood.

As a student-run publication, The Falcon wants to work with and listen carefully to other SPU organizations and efforts –— whether student, staff, faculty or off-campus led –— to share the diverse narratives SPU has to offer and advance the community’s understanding.

We need to understand each other in order to re-foster and grow the engaging and grace-filled community that SPU is committed to, as stated in the University Mission Statement.

The Falcon realizes that in a time of intense conversation and debate over the equal treatment of different sub-communities within the SPU community, we have not only a responsibility to report but also an important role to play in enhancing the campus dialogue.

The need to do so was made evident during our coverage of forums held on campus just last year and by our focus on the Sept. 30 post by the SPU Justice Coalition.

To all those who say, “but what about all the events he [Dan Martin] went to last year?” we are talking to you.

Yes, President Dan Martin and other administrators attended many events last year with the hopes of starting “meaningful conversation” because the students demanded it. They went, they listened, but did they really understand?

How are we to know? What indication are we given?

Indeed, there is a lot of good work being done on and around the SPU campus, but there is still work that needs to be done, and it is possible to start if campus efforts are unified.

As for where to go as an institution of higher education, it’s complicated. But as individuals we can at least start with putting our best foot forward, practicing empathy and really trying to see things from other people’s perspectives.

The Falcon truly believes that we have something to learn from each and every person on our campus, and we want to engage with you, understand you and help you share your story with the ultimate goal of others understanding you as well.

As stated in our mission statement, The Falcon staff is committed to the transparent and comprehensive reporting of the diverse narrative on SPU’s campus.

As we work throughout the year, we will abide by the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics, which emphasizes four principles as the foundation of ethical journalism, including journalists’ efforts to seek truth and report it, to minimize harm, to act independently and to be accountable and transparent.

The Falcon understands that in seeking the truth and reporting it we may receive mixed reactions, but we believe in bearing witness to the full story –— good, bad and ugly. We are not out to exploit anyone, but rather present all the necessary information for people to make their own informed decisions.

In doing so, The Falcon plans to take responsibility for our work; explain our decisions to the public; champion fellow editors; treat all sources, subjects, colleagues and members of the public as human beings who deserve respect; and present accurate and balanced reporting.

All for the sake of sharing voices, understanding stories and serving public interest.

We want to be accessible and available to our community and to enhance the conversations that are already going on around campus. Even further, we want to connect with our readers and provide an avenue for feedback.

In the middle pages of this issue we included a little look into the stories of each of our editors, so our audience can get to know us as people first, rather than just a name under a headline.

As student-newspaper staff, we may have late nights and stressful deadlines, but we operate in a state of constant urgency, following the news as it happens and seeking out understated stories.

SPU students, staff, faculty and larger community –— you are worthwhile. The Falcon is honored to represent, support, challenge, share and uphold this community.

We are here. Help us to understand.