Introducing campus app, site

A new application is already making life easier at Seattle Pacific University this fall, and saving trees in the process.

Advertised as “Your Campus Engagement Network for Student Involvement,” OrgSync is an online service and mobile app aimed at creating a streamlined platform for campus communication, events and involvement.

Among other actions, students can save events that interest them directly to their phone calendars and find details about club meetings or goals on their respective pages, called portals.

“I pretty much use it every morning and evening to map out the day,” first-year Madeline Nielsen said, who was introduced to the app during orientation along with other new students.

OrgSync is going beyond orientation. In fact, SPU currently has a three-year contract with the service. The motion to start using OrgSync was proposed by 2015-2016 ASSP Club Coordinator Nakaira Petty, and it passed after much debate in senate this past spring.

The goal of OrgSync is to create a platform for student government and other student organizations to run an online module, according to ASSP Executive Vice President Mara Kramer.

It provides one system for students to find various way they can get involved on campus, according to Director of the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership Whitney Broetje.

Another advantage of using this system is its ability to limit paper use. Much of the advertising for clubs, programs and events that would normally be done through posters on dorm walls, bathroom stalls and office halls will now be found on OrgSync.

With information all over campus and online in different forms, trying to find or distribute important content often takes many differing forms. According to Outdoor Recreation Program (ORP) Coordinator Stephanie Butcher, ORP has used a website, email, Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram profiles, bulletin-boards and word-of-mouth to advertise in the past, but not anymore.

Along with advertising, the work and paper used to do everything from applying for leadership positions to submitting club proposals will now be diminished by the utilization of OrgSync.

Applications can be filled out online and automatically sent to the correct recipient without a search, so no more running around campus to find the right office or administrator; OrgSync’s got it covered.

The app is also allowing leaders of groups to promote more student involvement, create events and keep track of finances, Butcher said. Students can then share feedback through the poll or discussion features.

ORP already has 162 members on their OrgSync portal, and many have been RSVPing to events.

“OrgSync increases transparency,” Butcher said. “We hope to have even more students join our OrgSync portal so we can share all that the Outdoor Recreation Program has to offer our student body in a clear, relevant, and accessible way.”

Clubs like the Social Dance Club and Ohana ‘O Hawai’i are beginning to use it as well.

Many club portals are already up and running. Administrators in the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership attached policy and finance folders to each group’s portal, and club leaders are required to upload their constitution, meeting times and a list of members.

Those who choose to add their phone numbers to their OrgSync profiles can receive text updates from leaders on campus, further breaking down the barriers to school-wide communication.

The platform uses information already on Banner, and the few administrators with access to that information can see various quantitative statistics, such as the numbers of people responding to events or signing up for clubs.

Numbers like these, along with all the other efficiency advantages provided by OrgSync, led local schools such as the University of Washington Bothell and Seattle University to hop on the OrgSync wagon, as well as some in the U.K. and Australia.

“SPU’s a little bit old school in the way our processes have run,” Broetje said, referring to forms of communication and advertisement, “and so a goal is to bring our system into modern day.”

According to Broetje, OrgSync is a part of the plan to move forward.