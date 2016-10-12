Gwinn not worth cost, chefs holding back

Meal plans are an essential element of on-campus living at Seattle Pacific University. Students that live on campus are required to have a weekly block seven plan at the very least. The problem exists in the meal plan being a requirement rather than a suggestion.

When someone pays for a service, they expect to receive their money’s worth back. However, institutions such as Seattle Pacific University seem to be requiring a service to be paid for and not giving the appropriate quality of service back. The only reason that I do bother to show up to Gwinn Commons is for the sole purpose of getting my money’s worth.

Let’s talk “worth,” by looking at my rough analysis of how much an average meal costs at Gwinn for the weekly block 10 plan. Let us assume that all 10 meal swipes per week are used, and let us assume there are roughly 11 weeks per quarter. That means that there are a total of roughly 110 meals eaten at Gwinn per school quarter. A block 10 plan costs $1,481 per quarter. For this plan, there are $275 dining dollars per quarter, so we can subtract that from our total of $1,481, because this money does not have anything to do with how much we pay for Gwinn meals themselves, leaving us with $1,206 allocated to meals at Gwinn. Dividing $1,206 by 110 meals equals roughly $10.96 spent per meal, and multiplying that by 10 would give us our total spent in meals per week, which is $109.60.

Let’s consider the calculation of $10.96 per meal. Rounding up would show that each meal is about $11. That is enough money for me to go out to eat 10 times a week. Better yet, I could cook for myself and save even more money.

Consider the detrimental consequences that plague students living on campus because they are required to spend so much money on a meal plan, especially students who may not take full advantage of what the meal plan has to offer. Consider the fact that students living on campus are being required to have a meal plan when they could be preparing food for themselves at cheaper costs.

Gwinn food isn’t worth $11 per meal. Maybe I could have all I can eat at Gwinn, but, even then, I could fill my stomach in many restaurants in Seattle for the same price and receive a higher quality of food.

Gwinn food is mediocre. It’s not bad, but it’s definitely not good.

What’s most upsetting is that I am fully aware that Gwinn has the capability to give out some very spectacular food. Last school year, during a friendly competition between the chefs of Gwinn, the food was absolutely delicious and clearly had a lot of thought and effort put into it.

This is the effort and skill that I feel should be reflected through the school’s everyday meals. It was absolutely wonderful and worth more than just one swipe. That night reflected the skill and passion that Gwinn chefs really contain and how much they are holding back from their students.

I understand that it’s not easy for cooking staff to put together a variety of meals for a large quantity of students multiple times per day on a daily basis, but if the food does not reflect hard work and passion, then what message does that send to the students? To only be good enough? To not take pride in what they put out?

It’s the equivalent of getting a D in class because it’s just above failure, but it meets the bare minimum requirement to pass.

SPU students should be striving to be the best that they can be in their schoolwork, in their jobs and in their community. However, if the food services provided do not reflect an attitude of perfection, then why should the students bother thinking that they need to try hard in the work they put out either?

This service should not be a required purchase for students. In fact, it may potentially be better for students to have the option of not buying a meal plan, so Gwinn has to really try to keep their customers, rather than forcing them to buy a plan that costs way too much for the service being given. As is, it has a tendency to feel more like a scam since the service rarely ever reflects the potential it could have, and it settles on putting out mediocre level dishes though it allows students to eat all that they can.

Tad Okazaki is a sophomore psychology major.