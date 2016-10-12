Furthering accessibility

On Monday evening, Senate discussed the importance and urgency of improving accessibility on campus.

Vice President of Finance Nathan Bennett announced that ASSP Core will be putting a lot of their focus on accessibility for students with disabilities.

Fittingly, Bennett is making an effort toward accessibility in a financial way. He and other ASSP Core members met with Disability Support Services to discuss available finances for the needs of students.

The Finance Department decided that clubs in need of extra funding will not receive funds in allotments but will instead withdraw them from the general fund upon request with the intention of supplying club events with interpreters, ramps or any other accommodation to make them accessible for everyone who wishes to attend.

“Funding should not be a hindrance for whether the events are accessible,” Bennett said.

Executive Vice President Mara Kramer and Vice President of Ministries Shongi Motsi jointly encouraged students to practice language that puts the person before their disability because their disability does not define them as the persons they are.

Kramer presented the example of saying “person who is blind” instead of “blind person,” humanizing the person for who they are.

Social and Behavioral Sciences Senator Joelle Morris was given the opportunity to interact with students and faculty within her department, some of whom are interior design professionals who are knowledgeable about accessibility design.

Kramer asked the question, “What are we here for?” To which Senator-at-Large Maggie Sanchez expressed the importance of understanding the responsibilities of each senate member’s position on campus serving the student body.

Each member of Senate, Sanchez argued, has been given a platform to listen to the voices of the student body and present it before the senate council in order for there to be action on behalf of the student body.

Sanchez also informed other senate members of the need to bridge the gap between the ASSP Core and the entire student body to make Senate and their knowledge of resources accessible to students.

Kramer and Sanchez both agreed that utilizing OrgSync can bring about significant change in bridging this gap.

As a personal goal, Sanchez hopes to give students the tools needed to become familiar with scholarship opportunities that are available them. Sanchez explained stories she’s heard from peers, expressing their struggle with education being more and more financially inaccessible each quarter.

“A lot of my peers end up having to leave SPU, or they just don’t have the right funding to attend college here, and that has been really hard for me to come to terms with.” Sanchez said. “I hear it all the time…how hard it is for them to make their tuition payments.”

Following Sanchez, Senator-at-Large Danielle Meier encouraged the first-year senators to tap into the resources and talents that each Senate member possesses, making it possible for everyone to better serve the SPU community.

Motsi discussed the importance of making ministry on campus more inclusive to all students.

She desires that council senate members divulge any feelings mentioned by other students of being unwelcome so that ministries can better include those who don’t practice the same religion that SPU is affiliated with.

“[Making] all of campus a safe place for everyone to practice their faith and not have to lay it down for the next four years,” is the future of ministry Motsi said she hopes to see.

In other business:

· Urban Involvement is in need of more volunteers. UI is a group of students at SPU who volunteer their time and care for individuals who are in positions of being refugees displaced from their homes, children in need of tutoring and persons who are facing homelessness.

· Vice President of Campus Affairs Bilen Yitbarek announced that ticket sales for Sounders College Night on Wednesday, Oct. 12, were a success with only six tickets left to be sold. She noted that she was impressed that the student body is really pushing to be involved this year.

· Academic Senator for the School of Health Sciences Rachel Andrews is spreading the word for MAPS club (Minority Association for Pre-Medical Students) hosting the 2016 AAMC Minority Student Medical Career Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Washington State Convention Center, a free event where there will be a panel and chances to take advantage of MCAT workshops. Register for this event at: www.aamc.org/medicalcareerfairseattle.

· Humanities Representative Athena Duran publicly invited all students interested in showcasing their talent to auditions that will be held Friday, Oct. 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the SPU student-directed production.

· Motsi introduced Multicultural Night of Worship, which will be held the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 20, as an opportunity to worship in a different style.