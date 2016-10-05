Falcons tie for a third time in double OT

The Seattle Pacific University men’s soccer team has struggled to attain a win in their past three games. Instead, they added three consecutive draws after double overtime to their record.

This past week on Thursday, Sept. 29 the men hosted the Montana State Billings at Interbay Stadium.

There, first-year midfielder Sam Malloch scored his first collegiate goal, which happened to be the only goal of the game. He was assisted by senior midfielder Keenan dePinna.

Senior goalkeeper Cody Lang made 10 saves: the Billings had made 26 shots on goal.

Despite massive efforts, SPU ensued in a draw 1-1.

“It’s been a hard season so far; we’ve had quite a few unlucky breaks,” redshirt sophomore striker Peyton Harris said. The Falcon’s usual line up was altered due to multiple injuries and red-card suspensions from previous games.

“[Ryan] Higgins is out with a concussion, Stephen [MacDonald] with his elbows,” Harris said, who himself is coming back from a quad injury. “It’s just been unlucky, but our team has still been able to put a great effort out no matter who we have on the field.”

“It’s tough because we’ve had so much success in the past,” he continued. “We have a lot of young guys that are still working to our game play, but I think once all the pieces get put together we’ll really start to score some goals and do well.”

The following Saturday, Oct. 1, the Falcon men returned to Interbay Stadium to face off against Northwest Nazarene University, only to end in yet another draw 0-0.

They fought hard, but suffered due to two missed opportunities. In the 34th minute, a gripping string of three shots was attempted, but to no result.

First-year midfielder Sam Rucklos overshot and hit the crossbar. The rebound was hit by redshirt junior forward Gabe Kellum but blocked by the NNU goalie. The second rebound shot was made by dePinna, but veered right, just missing the goal.

“We could have done better,” dePinna said. “We’re not really happy with the tie because we were looking for a win, especially as the season is getting started. But we’re fighting, and we got our first shut out, so that was good. We’re on an unbeaten streak.”

With a predominantly young team this season, the Falcons have struggled to match their impressive 10-1-3 record that won them the GNAC championship last fall season, with no wins as of yet. They currently hold a conference record of 0-1-3.

“We have a lot of newcomers, so we’re trying to figure it out,” dePinna said. “Obviously the record isn’t as good as last year’s, and some people are down, but we’re still fighting and trying to get the wins.

We’re trying out different formations, and people in different spots, so that’s been the biggest challenge—trying to figure out how we play as a team and what’s best for us as a team.”

The Falcons are only four games into the GNAC, and there is hope for vast improvement for the remainder of the season.

According to dePinna, the team is optimistic that they will “win out and make play-offs so that we can keep this season going and really try to integrate our new players, get some wins and have some fun.”

The Falcon men will host Western Washington University at Interbay Stadium this Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., follwed by another home match against Concordia University on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.