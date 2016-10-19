Falcons kick it where it counts

A fast start, great overall team play and balance on both ends of the ball gave SPU’s women’s soccer team a dominant 3-0 win over Simon Fraser University this past Saturday, Oct. 15, moving them to an overall record of 8-2-3 and 5-1-2 in league play.

Due to the impending high winds, the afternoon match was moved to 2 p.m.

An early goal was scored in the third minute by senior forward Hannah Huesers, which helped set the tone for the game. Huesers’ goal added another achievement to her illustrious career at SPU, tying her for second all-time scorer for women’s soccer at SPU.

“Both teams came out strong,” junior goalkeeper Molly Stinson said. “[Huessers]’s goal within the first five minutes gave us extra energy and the inspiration we needed to play the full 90 minutes. The last time we played SFU we were scored on within the first minute of the game, and we all felt how hard it was to come back from that deficit. We wanted to score early and often to put this game away as quick as possible,” Stinson remarked.

“Getting a lead is really important for team morale and setting the tone,” senior midfielder Kelly Gould added. “We always talk about the first 15 minutes and having a great start.”

Following that galvanizing opening goal, the women played with a sense of confidence that lead them to dominate in their sixth shut-out victory of the season.

Sophomore midfielder Brooke Lancaster put one more up on the scoreboard in the 19th minute of play. Later on in the game, a solid through pass from Lancaster found sophomore pass was made to midfielder Julia DeVere, who was able to kick it past the opposing goalkeeper.

“I was really proud of our back line. There were some personnel changes and they did a great job of getting the shutout for us,” Gould said.

Along with this good three-goal performance from the offense and a shut-out by the defense, the midfield did a great job winning 50/50 balls. All three phases of the ball showed up with great performances on a day of less-than-ideal weather and an earlier start time.

“We talked about the weather and how it could be to our advantage,” Gould said. “On the first goal, Hannah [Huesers] hit a low driven ball that was hard for the keeper to deal with because of the wet, slippery surface. There were a few less hours of recovery from our last game against Montana State Billings, but I thought we dealt with it well.”

When looking toward the rest of the season, the team’s goal remains the same. Win one game at a time and get into the tournament.

“We want to win GNAC and get a bid into the NCAA tournament,” Stinson said.

The Falcons will play at home at Interbay Stadium this Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. This next game is a big match against top-ranked Western Washington University, to be followed shortly thereafter by a match against the Montana State Billings on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game,” Stinson said. “It’s marked on the calendar and will be a challenge — a challenge we are looking forward to.”