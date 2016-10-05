Falcons gear up for GNAC matches

After an intense, yet successful, preseason tournament at the D2 West Region Volleyball Showcase in California early this September, the Seattle Pacific Women’s Volleyball team has finally started its 2016 GNAC season.

The ladies are looking to improve themselves from last season in order to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

“We want to make the NCAA tournament,” Head Coach Chris Johnson said. “That is the goal.

“We are going out trying to win every single match and trying to get better every single day. That’s the outlook, that’s the mindset, and [the girls] are doing a good job of coming to practice and trying to be better.”

The Falcons (5-9, 2-5 GNAC), finished with a two-win improvement (4-4) from last year’s preseason record of 2-6.

“We had a few hard losses,” senior outside hitter Lexi Biondi said. “But also a few great wins. Preseason is always a great time to focus on what the team needs to improve on going into Conference play and what we need to capitalize on.”

As the GNAC season has been progressing throughout the last few weeks, the Falcons have found themselves struggling to find a steady, consistent rhythm.

The ladies started off in Alaska for their first two away games of the regular season against Alaska Fairbanks, which resulted in a 2-3 loss, and Alaska Anchorage, who swept Seattle Pacific 0-3.

The Falcons returned to home court on Thursday, Sept. 22 to sweep Western Oregon in one of their best games of the season.

“We did everything well [in the match against Western Oregon],” Johnson said. “We had four hitters in double digit kills and hit over 300 in every set, which is a great mark.

We played great defense and saw our opponents’ hitting percentage go down with every set. It was a true collaborative effort from the team.”

But Seattle Pacific couldn’t hold onto the momentum of that game; their next three matches resulted in three consecutive five-game losses.

“Every match we’ve lost in five has been the same problem,” junior outside hitter Colleen Hannigan said. “Our defense has been great, but our offense have spurts of working effectively, but then lacks when we need it the most.”

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Falcons took on Concordia in a close match. A huge rally in the third set for the Cavaliers resulted in a win for them.

Next, SPU traveled to Nampa, Idaho, to take on Northwest Nazarene, one of the top rated teams in the GNAC, on Thursday, Sept. 29.

A strong handful of individual performances, from junior opposite/outside hitter Hannah Lautenbach who had a career-high of 20 kills and a career-high of 21 digs, to freshman outside Gabby Oddo who had a double-double (16 kills and 12 digs), just weren’t enough for the Falcons, and they lost to the Crusaders 2-3.

“We couldn’t finish them out in the fifth set,” Johnson said. “We had some great performances by a few people, but it just wasn’t enough in the end.”

This last week Seattle Pacific went up against Central Washington on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Ellensburg, Washington, where the Falcons finished with 60 kills, tying their second-highest output of the year.

But the Falcons just couldn’t finish it through-—Central Washington defeated them 2-3.

“Against Central we did a lot of things great,” Biondi said. “We were able to get more kills, but we also were making too many mistakes in all areas of the game.

“In order to be successful, especially in those tight 5-gamers, we will need to not only find those kills, but minimize the errors of hitting and serving.”

Things started to take a turn for the better as the game against Saint Martin on Tuesday, Oct. 4 resulted in the Falcons sweeping the Saints in an aggressive match-up.

Scores in Royal Brougham Pavilion were 25-21, 25-21, 25-15.

SPU will return to Royal Brougham on Thursday, Oct. 6 to face off against Montana State Billings at 7 p.m.