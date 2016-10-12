Falcons finish in consecutive draws

The Seattle Pacific University Women’s Soccer team struggled for a win this week, finishing in consecutive draws after double overtime against both Central Washington (1-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Concordia (1-1) on Thursday, Oct. 6.

This brings their overall Great Northwest Athletic Conference record to 3-1-2. Goals in both games were made by senior striker Hannah Huesers.

The falcon women will travel this Thursday, Oct. 13, to play the Montana State Billings – the longest trip by distance in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference – seeking to come out on top against a familiar oponent. They return home to Interbay Stadium to face off Simon Fraser at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. This will complete their home schedule of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.