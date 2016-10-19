Falcon men score first GNAC season wins

After riding a four-game consecutive draw streak with only one shut-out, the Seattle Pacific men’s soccer team’s luck has finally changed.

The team started this month off with a home match at Interbay Stadium against rival Western Washington University on Thursday, Oct. 5. Less than a minute after a goal was scored by Western in the second half, SPU’s junior midfielder Jess Cayetano equalized the game by bringing the score to 1-1.

“I was glad that I was able to bounce back in the second half, do a little more work, defend and get a goal,” Cayetano said.

However, the match ended in a draw after double overtime with no shots following.

“I thought we played really well defensively against Western Washington and created some really good scoring opportunities in the attack,” Head Coach Mark Collings added. “We had a couple of scoring chances that we were unlucky not to finish.”

Since four players were out due to injury and two others due to red-card suspensions, the usual line-up was changed with some players moving from their usual positions to fill gaps on the field.

“It’s hard to lose that many players and expect a quality performance. But I think it shows the depth of our team,” first-year midfielder Sam Malloch said.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been at full strength this season, but that’s not an excuse for our results.” Collings further remarked. “We have a lot of confidence in our team and believe in the group that we’re putting out there.”

The falcon men returned to Interbay Stadium that following Saturday, Oct. 8, to score their first win of the GNAC season against Concordia University.

Things began to get heated in this match, but it didn’t stop SPU from making three first-half goals.

In the seventh minute of the match, senior midfielder Keenan dePinna answered to Concordia’s opening goal by scoring the first for SPU. Less than 10 minutes later, first-year midfielder Carlos Franco put one more up on the board. Redshirt junior forward Gabe Kellum scored the winning goal of the game in the 29th minute.

A foul was called in the second half, resulting in a penalty kick for Concordia, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Falcon lead of 3-2.

“I think we were killing it; we were pinging it. We really took it to the other team and just really dominated. We got possessions — we were moving the ball fast, getting good spaces,” Cayetano recounted.

“It could’ve been better; the score makes it seem that the game was a lot closer than it really was, but we really dominated over their team,” Cayetano added.

The Falcons geared up the following Thursday, Oct. 13, for a match against Saint Martin’s University.

Due to imminent high winds, the match was moved up two and a half hours to 4:30 p.m. The windy weather seemed to only fuel the Falcons, as they easily put up two in the first half.

The first goal was scored in the 25th minute by senior midfielder Jordan Kollars. Freshman forward Samuel Agyei closed out the first half with a shot in goal at the 43rd minute. In the second half, at the 65th minute, senior defender Jeffrey Collings made an upfield offense play, bringing the Falcons to three.

Kellum hit the fourth and final shot for the Falcons four minutes later. St. Martin’s failed to answer as they struggled to put up half those points on the board. This second win brings the Falcon’s GNAC record to 2-1-4 (overall record to 4-3-5).

“We need to stay focused on trying to improve our consistency,” Coach Collings said. “We’re going to continue to work on our defensive pressure and our ability to break teams down with our possession.”

“I think we’re on the upswing,” Malloch said. “I think it was tough to tie that many games in a row and go into double overtime; we were all pretty tired. But to get those wins — to finally finish in 90 minutes — is so good.”

The falcon men have ended their five game homestead, and a string of away matches are ahead of them.

This Thursday, Oct. 20, they will travel to Nampa, Idaho, to face off Northwest Nazarene University. Three away games — against Montana State Billings, Concordia and Saint Martin’s — will follow. The falcon men return home to Interbay Stadium for their final regular season match on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

Cayetano considers the team’s series of misfortunes to be coming to a close, and hopes that their skill can shine and transcend into their record.

“We were playing well in all those games before; it’s not like we weren’t playing well,” he said. “We weren’t getting lucky in the games – we were getting unlucky calls and bounces that didn’t go our way. There was this belief everyone had that things would eventually start going our way, and I think now’s the time. So I’m optimistic about the next games coming up.”