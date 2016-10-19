Editorial Comment

In light of continued tragedies and elevated national outrage over police shootings of minority Americans, there is a growing need for re-established trust between police and the communities they swore to protect.

On Monday, Terrence Cunningham, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, formally apologized for the “historical mistreatment” of racial minorities. According to the Los Angeles Times, it was one of the strongest statements a national police figure has made to date on race.

To an audience of thousands of police chiefs from across the country gathered for an annual conference in San Diego, he said law enforcement officers have been the “face of oppression for far too many of our fellow citizens.”

He added that police have had “darker periods” in their history, and that mistrust between police and minorities is the “fundamental issue” facing police today.

Cunningham’s effort to atone for past acts of violence and racism among police is a step in the right direction. He used his platform to address what he considered a “significant and fundamental issue” confronting his profession.

As a public figure and leader of the 27,000-member IACP, Cunningham took on the role to assess the situation and take the necessary steps to move forward.

“While we obviously cannot change the past, it is clear that we must change the future,” Cunningham said in his statement. “We must move forward together to build a shared understanding. We must forge a path that allows us to move beyond our history and identify common solutions to better protect our communities.”

