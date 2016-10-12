The editorial team would like to use this opportunity to ask the students, faculty and staff at Seattle Pacific University to take time out of their day to pray or simply hold a moment of silence for those in Haiti and in the Carolinas who have lost their lives during hurricane Matthew this past week.

According to The New York Times, about 900 people have been killed in the South of Haiti alone this weekend due to devastating weather conditions that not only took lives, but also decimated infrastructure and cut tens of thousands of families across the coast off from proper medical treatment. As if the flooding and wind weren’t enough, there has also been a cholera outbreak due to restricted access to clean water and sanitation facilities, which will inevitably increase the death toll.

As of Monday, 21 individuals in the U.S. have lost their lives, with 11 reports in North Carolina, three in South Carolina, three in Georgia and four in Florida. More than a foot of rain fell in the South, destroying homes, trapping families and ruining vital infrastructure.

Regardless of the current political climate, these disasters call us to stand together and remember the humanity we share. It’s our duty as humans and, more importantly, as Christians to help others that are in need.

If you have the means to help the people of Haiti or those in the South, we ask you to take a look at organizations such as The Red Cross, Save the Children, The Salvation Army, UNICEF and Oxfam International to see what you can do.

All of these organizations have people on the ground in Haiti and across the U.S. providing relief efforts including medical treatment, temporary housing and food distribution. Every bit counts, folks.

The editorial comment is composed by the editor-in-chief, opinion editor and two other editors each quarter. Opinions expressed represent the majority view of the group. News and assistant news editors are never involved in composition of the editorial comment.