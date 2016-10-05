Dancers express art, elasticity

Nylon pantyhose are contrived of an elastic material, one that artist Senga Nengudi has stretched, molded and structured to create an instrument for performance.

The Henry Art Gallery in the University District of Seattle currently hosts Nengudi’s exhibit dedicated to the limber pantyhose and entitled Improvisational Gestures.

Though the exhibit has been up since mid July, on Saturday, Oct. 1, The Henry presented a performance and curator talk to complement the exhibit. Members of the community gathered around the center of a room, some in seats, others standing, all surrounded by nylon-plastered walls.

Each room presented pieces with various manipulated forms of nylon. Nengudi utilized different colors, textures and configurations throughout the exhibit, but the majority of the pantyhose on display were filled with sand at the feet and were tied, creating sacks whose heaviness hung from multiple points.

Upon entering the gallery, audience members received a small shaker that they would later be asked to shake during the performance. To open the act, classically-trained cellist Lori Goldston began to play.

From the left side of the room emerged two dancers, Haruko Crow Nishimura and Joseph “Jo” Blake, both wearing all black, burdened by sand-filled nylon pantyhose.

The performers moved slowly center stage, both drawing upon the shifting weight of the other to get to their destination. The ground on which the dancers operated was dusted with sand.

Nishimura and Blake moved through the space to the sound of the cello. At times Nishimura sang in a Noh Yōkyoku style, and Blake tore open the nylon, letting sand sweep across his body before it hit the ground.

At the end of the performance a brief question and answer session was held with Nishimura and Blake. The pair expressed that, though they were given a framework of specific energy and behavior, the gestures seen by the audience were not pre-planned.

Attendees learned that Nengudi began to explore the physical and psychological entrapment and release of nylon when she was pregnant with her first son.

Fascinated by the elasticity of the female body, while also aware of hardships surrounding women in society, Nengudi abstracted the material to create a correlation.

It was important to Nengudi that the nylon used in her art was recycled. She believed the external and internal forces of the body were held in the history and memory of each individual pantyhose.

Nishimura stated that she sees performing as a ritual; this particular performance demanded the juxtaposition of rough sand and graceful movements. When asked about the gradual pace of the performance, Nishimura affirmed that it wasn’t so much about the speed but about the shifting weight, which represents female struggle.

Following questions, a tour led by Assistant Curator Nina Bozicnik commenced. Those interested listened and saw other works by Nengudi. During the tour Bozicnik related Nengudi’s desire to reconcile energies using a spiritual capacity.

The pieces presented amid the tour included mesh sculptures from Nengudi’s R.S.V.P. series, its aim being an invitation for activation.

According to Bozicnik, the goal of Saturday’s event was to give the public the opportunity to see and experience how Nengudi uses dance-like movement in relation to her sculpture.

“The collaborative improvisational performance is present across [Nengudi’s] practice,” Bozicnik said. “To be able to share that experience with others is a gift.”

Improvisational Gestures is on display at The Henry Art Gallery until Oct. 9. Admission is free for students.