Cross country takes third

This past Saturday the women’s cross country team captured third place at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships with three outstanding performances at Lake Padden Park in Bellingham.

The men’s team, although they placed only 11th overall, put forth yet another admirable run as they fought not only the competition, but also the injuries and illness that has marred their season.

The women’s team finished with 10 runners in the top 100, eight of which finished in the top 50.

In particular, junior Mary Charleson and senior Sarah Macdonald both finished in the top 10, proving their worth not just as great upperclassmen leaders, but also as outstanding athletes.

Charleston came in fourth overall, with a time of 21.40.60, and Macdonald came in sixth overall, with a time of 22.00.22, giving the Falcons their first double Top 10 finish in cross country since 2011.

“Sarah Macdonald made all conference, placing sixth overall,” Mary Charleson — who didn’t have a bad day herself — said. “Her performance contributed greatly to the team’s success. She is a senior leader who understands how to race intelligently and has a lot of grit.”

As it has been all season, the women’s team had many great individual performances, paving the way for team success.

“The team got off to a good start,” Charleson said. “We ran tough and worked together. However, I think we all agree that we have more to achieve.”

“We were hoping to place higher in the team standings,” Charleson went on to say, “but we still had some great individual and team highlights that we’ll use as confidence for Regionals in two weeks.”

Of the great runs for the women’s team, junior Sophie Carroll’s breakout performance stands out.

“Sophie Carroll had the race of her life,” Charleson said. “She ran with confidence, going out in the top 30 and passing other runners throughout the race. She scored (ran in our top five) for the first time this season. As a junior on the team, she showed a lot of leadership in executing the race plan.”

The men’s team placed a solid seven runners in the top 100, though it was not able to crack the top 50.

The team was led yet again by junior Ben Halladay who came in 57th overall with a time of 27.06.60.

Hot on his heels was first year Danny Provo with a time of 27.08.80.

“I think I did the best I could on Saturday,” Halladay said. “Unfortunately I had been battling sickness all week and hadn’t got to run much this week.”

“So I know I had my worst race of the year because of being sick,” he said, “but I think I got to grind out a race that I could be proud of.”

The 11th overall finish marked the end of the season for the men’s cross country team, as they will not be advancing to the West Regionals.

Though the outcome was less than desired, it was not all gloom.

“The meet was much better weather than the last time we were there,” Halladay said. “So that made it more enjoyable in some ways. It was a few people’s first and a few people’s last conference championship, so that made it something special for us.”

Despite being short handed, ill and injured all season, the men’s team continually performed their best and can be proud of their record.

Looking forward to next year, the men hope to add some more members to their squad.

“We have a very small team for next year so far,” Halladay said. “I think we’re hoping we have some recruits come in so we get some more bodies to train with.”

They will be training hard this offseason and, hopefully, with some better luck, look to send Halladay off with a great final season.

“Overall I think we had a successful year,” Halladay said. “The team made great strides, and I think our newcomers like Danny Provo and Jesse Phan did a fantastic job coming in to longer distances. I am expecting big things for next year.”

The women will continue to train hard as their season advances, preparing for the NCAA Division II West Regionals, set for Saturday, Nov. 5.

“Our team goal for West Regionals is to qualify for nationals,” Mary Charleson said. “To do that, we need to finish in the top six.”

“Personally, I hope to finish all region [top 20] and run well enough to have a shot to make it to nationals individually,” she said. “As a team, we are gearing up for a hard training week, running repeat-workouts, tempo workouts and improving our speed.”